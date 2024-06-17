Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds: NHD FY25

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Boston’s Department of Neighborhood Development.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about July 6, 2024, the City of Boston, acting through its Mayor’s Office of Housing, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Federal funds through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program pursuant to the authority of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended (t42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq.), and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program pursuant to the authority of Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act, as amended (t42 U.S.C. 12701 et seq.), for the following programs:

Rental Housing Development-Preservation Program (FY2025) : The Rental Housing Development Preservation Program is a continuation program that commences on July 1, 2024. This program provides loans to non-profit and private developers for the acquisition and/or rehab of occupied buildings. Funds are made available via competitive requests for proposals and decisions are made in conjunction with the State's consolidated funding rounds. The program goal is to prevent displacement, loss of housing opportunities and securing long term affordability. Larger projects are required to set aside a percentage of units for homeless. The total amount of federal CDBG funds is approximately $6,817,983.

Rental Housing Development-Production Program (FY2025) : The Rental Housing Development Production Program is a continuation program that commences on July 1, 2024. This program makes funding available to assist non-profit or for-profit developers with the cost of developing new affordable rental housing units through new construction, substantial rehabilitation or adaptive re-use of buildings. Funds are made available via competitive requests for proposals for 1) rental development; 2) housing for homeless households and 3) REO rental developments and REO supportive housing developments. The total amount of federal CDBG funds is approximately $34,430, and the total amount of federal HOME funds is approximately $13,401,764.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Boston has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. As specific projects are identified individual environmental reviews will be undertaken, pursuant to 24 CFR Part 58. Environmental Assessments will be undertaken for the following:

(1) all new construction projects;

(2) rehabilitation projects in which the unit density changes by more than 20 percent;

(3) rehabilitation projects that change land use from residential to non-residential; and

(4) rehabilitation projects in which the estimated cost of rehabilitation is greater than 75 percent of the total estimated cost of replacement after rehabilitation.

For all other projects not requiring an environmental assessment, a small environmental review related to floodplains, wetlands, site contamination and historic resources would be undertaken. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) and will be made available for review electronically. Please submit your request by email erresponses@boston.gov.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to erresponses@boston.gov. All comments received by July 5, 2024 will be considered by the City of Boston prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Boston certifies to HUD that Michelle Wu, in her official capacity as Mayor, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Boston to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Boston’s certification for a period of fifteen (15) days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later), only if related to one of the following factors:

(a) The certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of either City of Boston;

(b) the City of Boston has omitted a step or failed to make a decision of finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58;

(c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or

(d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.

Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be emailed to: CPDRROFBOS@HUD.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Mayor Michelle Wu

City of Boston

1 City Hall Plaza

Boston, MA 02201