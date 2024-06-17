Paragon Industries Presents "Let Freedom Fly" Celebration, July 3
Paragon Industries to present an Independence Day drone show on July 3, 2024 at D-Luxe Properties.SAPULPA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sapulpa pipe manufacturer Paragon Industries will be bringing back its one-of-a-kind “Let Freedom Fly” drone show on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Paragon will be hosting the event at D-Luxe Properties in partnership with the City of Sapulpa and local businesses. The event will also feature live music by The Fabulous Mid Life Crisis Band, several food trucks, face painting, and other activities.
"Paragon Industries is excited to continue our annual patriotic drone show and Independence Day celebration," said Paragon Marketing Director Tiffany Barnett.
“This tradition began in 2022 when it was brought to our attention the annual Sapulpa fireworks show wasn’t going to be happening. We reached out to Sky Elements Drones and put together a unique show that’s kid, pet, and veteran-friendly.”
The only Fourth of July drone show in Oklahoma will take place around 9:45 p.m. (as soon as it's dark enough) and will feature 400 drones in an animated show set to patriotic music.
For optimal viewing of the drone show, Paragon is encouraging attendees to visit the D-Luxe Properties Food Truck Park at 923 S. Main St. in Sapulpa, though it will also be visible to the west, as well.
The City of Sapulpa will be shutting down a section of Main Street in front of the park to enhance safety and provide more room for attendees to set up chairs and enjoy the show. Free shuttles will be available to and from the park.
Anyone who can’t attend in person will be able to view a livestream of the performance on Facebook.
Keep an eye out for further announcements including food trucks and entertainment on the official event page on Facebook.
