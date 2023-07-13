Oxi Fresh of Oklahoma City Gives Back to the Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxi Fresh of Oklahoma City, owned by Jase and Tassidy Rahill, is proud to announce their ongoing commitment to giving back to the community through various charitable initiatives. The Rahills are dedicated sponsors of The Sparrow Project and actively support Night to Shine, in addition to their employment of adults with disabilities and their donation to Water.Org.
The Sparrow Project is a faith-based nonprofit organization that empowers adults with intellectual disabilities to lead fulfilling lives after high school. Through community connections, life skill development, creative interests, social activities, and job skill training, The Sparrow Project provides a safe and supportive environment for these individuals.
Night to Shine, another faith-based nonprofit organization, partners with local churches to host prom events for individuals with disabilities aged 14 and older. This unique initiative ensures that individuals with special needs can experience the joy of a prom night, complete with a full range of exciting activities and amenities.
Furthermore, the Rahills demonstrate their commitment to inclusivity by employing adults with disabilities at their multiple Daisy Exchange stores located throughout Oklahoma. By creating employment opportunities, they actively contribute to the empowerment and integration of individuals with disabilities into the workforce.
In addition to their direct involvement with The Sparrow Project, Night to Shine, and supporting employment opportunities, Oxi Fresh of Oklahoma City also makes a difference on a global scale. For every cleaning service booked through their website's online scheduler, they make a donation to Water.Org. This organization helps provide access to safe and clean water for impoverished communities worldwide, making a significant impact on people's lives.
Jase and Tassidy Rahill firmly believe in the importance of corporate social responsibility. They encourage fellow business owners to explore ways to give back to their communities and make a positive difference in the world.
Press release generated by Nozak Consulting.
