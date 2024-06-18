SCCG Strengthens Presence in Africa with New Office and Appointment of Joseph Oyekunle as SCCG Africa Continent Manager

SCCG Management Strengthens Presence in Africa with New Office and Appointment of Joseph Oyekunle as SCCG Africa Continent Manager

SCCG, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Joseph Oyekunle as the new SCCG Africa Continent Manager.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Joseph Oyekunle as the new SCCG Africa Continent Manager. This strategic move further solidifies SCCG Management's commitment to the dynamic and rapidly evolving African market.

Joseph Oyekunle is a seasoned professional in iGaming sales and business development, with extensive experience across both B2B and B2C business models in Africa, Europe, and other regions. A self-motivated and target-driven individual, Joseph excels in sales, business development, and account management. With a robust global knowledge and a wealth of experience working with gaming providers in Africa and Europe, Joseph brings invaluable expertise to SCCG Management.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Joseph Oyekunle to our team. His vast experience and deep understanding of the iGaming industry perfectly align with our mission to deliver unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions to our clients. We are confident that under Joseph's leadership, SCCG Africa will achieve remarkable success."

SCCG Management is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments. With over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. The firm's commitment to innovation and excellence has been instrumental in shaping and investing in the future of the gaming industry.

Joseph Oyekunle expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, "It’s my great pleasure to be part of the amazing team at SCCG as the African Continent Manager. I am eager to contribute my expertise and drive the growth of the company in this vibrant market."

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

