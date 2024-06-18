Designer behind globally acclaimed DockATot® to launch docks for fur babies

Founder of award-winning brands introduces her latest venture: DockAPet Dogs and pets of all kinds will appreciate the premium comfort of the velvet and canvas lines of pet beds. Founder of DockATot sits with her sons who inspired the award-winning DockATot brand, alongside their two rescue dogs.

Designer behind globally acclaimed DockATot® to launches new brand targeted to the furrier family members.

It’s a fully circular juncture for our family; working with my sons on this project is such a milestone moment as the very reason for the invention of the game-changing DockATot 18 years ago.” — Lisa Furuland Kotsianis

ATHENS, GREECE, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Furuland Kotsianis is the designer powerhouse behind brands such as Lalande Living and DockATot. Now, born out of love for family and other animals, DockAPet is the latest brand to come from the Furuland Kotsianis household, where the globally acclaimed DockATot Deluxe+ was conceived. Creators and innovators by genetic fortune, Lisa’s boys Ilias and Troy, whose births were the inspiration behind the original dock, are now following in their mother’s inno- vative footsteps by launching DockAPet in collaboration with Lisa herself.

DockAPet create pet docks, like Lisa’s original dock, but thoughtfully designed for our four- legged loves and their style-conscious owners.‘When my mum designed the baby dock, it was because she couldn’t find what she needed for me, so she made it herself. We couldn’t find a bed for our rescue dogs Gray and Bruno that we felt was comfortable enough whilst still fitting the décor of our home, so taking a leaf out of mum’s book, we decided to create our own.’ – Ilias Furuland Kotsianis

DockAPet’s premier collection consists of 4 sizes of docks, catering to creatures big and small, across 10 colourways, in 2 luxurious yet durable fabrics. A choice of a canvas or velvet finishes, DockAPet docks are exuberantly plush filled with highly hygienic, antimicrobial and breathable staple fibres, creating comfortable spaces for your beloved pets, whilst ensuring vet-approved orthopaedic support necessary for optimal rest and relaxation.

A collaboration with English illustrators George and Raphael Greaves, who have collaborated with the likes of Hermès inter alia, completes the collection with the notable leopard illustration, printed on lustrous velvet, drawing inspiration from antiquity; a chic and on point inclusion, affirming DockAPet’s dedication to fashion and style.

DockAPet products are made in Europe from superior materials. DockAPet’s core principles truly are a manifestation of form and function; of style and aesthetic excellence combined with functionality, durability and health benefits. It’s a sweet marriage between utility and beauty. From our family to yours.