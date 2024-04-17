DockATot Celebrates Earth Day with its unique sustainable bassinet

Kind Bassinet in Willow Boughs Intentional design across multiple products featuring Willow Boughs and the Kind Bassinet Kind Bassinet in Neutral Woodland

Sustainability remains at the forefront for DockATot as they celebrate more than one year since introducing their innovative Kind Bassinet program.

UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability remains at the forefront for DockATot as they celebrate more than one year since introducing their innovative Kind Bassinet program. The patented design features bassinets constructed with responsibly harvested corrugated cardboard which can later be recycled at the end of its use. Furthermore, DockATot has a 1-for-1 tree planting program for circularity which has resulted in over 6,000 trees being planted in Kenya and Madagascar – the equivalent of more than 4 million lbs of CO2 removed over the trees’ lifetime.

“At DockATot, we firmly believe it is our responsibility to protect the planet today and for the future generations that follow” says Founder Lisa Furuland Kotsianis. “With the Kind Bassinets, we have combined that sentiment with our passion for design and exceptional functionality.”

DockATot’s Kind Bassinet is:

● Kind to baby. Your baby stays close to loved ones while discovering new environments around the home.

● Kind to mother. The bassinet is space efficient, so mom gets the peace of mind knowing her baby is safe in any room of the house. It is also lightweight and also folds and stores easily when not in use.

● Kind to earth. Once your baby has outgrown it (about the time your baby is raising to hands and knees), simply recycle the Kind Bassinet or upcycle it for other uses such as toy storage or a doll bed.

In October of 2023 the Essential model of the Kind Bassinet received JPMA Certification. This certification from the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) signifies a product meets government requirements based on safety and use and additional requirements in today’s marketplace. To become certified, each product is sample-tested at an independent laboratory to verify it meets the highest standards for safety, performance and functionality. The program is designed to provide peace of mind to parents that these products have been independently tested to the most stringent standards.

While often met with skepticism due to its substrate, Kind Bassinets have caught the eyes of experts and tastemakers alike, dubbing it one of the Most Innovative Baby Products and Best New Baby Products, as well as earning accolades from the prestigious Good Design Awards, Dezeen Awards and Junior Design Awards to name a few.

National retailers followed suit adding Kind Bassinets to the assortment at Target, Bloomingdale’s, Maisonette, Dillard’s, BabyList, and more.

In celebration of Earth Day and to boost tree-planting efforts, DockATot is offering the Kind Bassinet at only $59.99 through the month of April while supplies last.

About DockATot

In July 2015, Scandinavian DockATot launched in the U.S. to answer the needs of multitasking parents who crave functional and stylish baby gear for their little ones. Over the years, DockATot’s line of products has grown to include play mats, bassinets, nursing pillows, swaddles, rompers, and much, much more. Increasingly in demand by parents around the world, DockATot has won many awards, including the prestigious Junior Design Awards, NAPPA, Red Dot Design and Good Design. For more information, visit dockatot.com.

