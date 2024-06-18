Better Car People Acquires Proactive Dealer Solutions
The fourth major acquisition boosts the creation of a world-class customer engagement platform for auto dealers and OEMs
BCP is creating an industry-leading omnichannel engagement platform to solve modern retail challenges.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Car People, (BCP) a leading provider of omnichannel engagement solutions to help auto dealers increase sales volume, service appointments, customer loyalty, and satisfaction, today announced the acquisition of Proactive Dealer Solutions (PDS). The union combines BCP's lead engagement platform, generative AI for SMS/Email, and best-in-class BDC operations with PDS's Brooke AI Digital Voice Assistant, BDC technology, and in-store retail performance consulting and training.
“Better Car People’s mission is to equip automotive dealerships and OEMs with digital solutions that streamline operations and enhance the customer experience. We combine cutting-edge technology with the humans needed to run it, making it the perfect partner for the market. BCP is creating an industry-leading omnichannel engagement platform to solve modern retail challenges. Adding such a strong technology leader as Proactive Dealer Solutions and their suite of technology products further solidifies our mission,” stated Aaron Kleinhandler, Better Car People’s Chief Executive Officer.
Proactive Dealer Solutions is a leader in automotive dealership training and advanced software solutions. Services include automotive software, a Digital Voice Assistant, a call management system, BDC services, a leading training platform, and Automotive AI speech analytics. Founded in 2001, the company partners with dealers to drive gross profit and service revenue by transforming the dealership's culture through people, processes, and technology. As a single-source solution, its comprehensive, customizable training, coaching, and lead management programs support a range of clients from single-store solutions to national programs in the automotive, RV, marine, and power sports industries. PDS helps dealers and OEMs build customer and brand loyalty through a customer retention strategy focused on delivering an excellent customer experience across the entire organization.
“I am delighted about the union of two companies and what it means for the industry. The combination of BCP’s lead engagement platform, generative AI for SMS/Email, and best-in-class BDC operation will result in automotive's most advanced and experienced AI platform, offering solutions for SMS, email, and voice for both sales and service. Industry-leading AI technology supported by well-trained agents ensures that 100% of a dealer’s engaged customers have a timely and personalized experience. Dealers should be excited about what this means for them and the potential for the industry as a whole,” stated Patrick Reininger, Proactive Dealer Solutions CEO.
BCP’s comprehensive engagement solution includes phone, email, chat, and text. Its Collaborative Intelligence Platform solutions include omnichannel and cross-channel engagement for sales, service, and parts. BCP combines live agents and technology to handle customers quickly and carefully. These layered services enable dealers to engage with customers around the clock, ensuring inquiries are efficiently managed by live agents with quality responses. Its solutions have been successfully deployed at single-point retailers in smaller markets and large multi-point metro stores. BCP leverages a full suite of tools to effectively communicate with consumers across all engagement channels, often using the same agent, allowing for a seamless conversation anytime, anywhere, on any device. Over 2,500 dealers across the United States currently partner with Better Car People.
Financing for the acquisition was partially obtained through Better Car People’s recent partnership with Abry Partners (Abry), an established private equity firm with a 30-year track record of success in fueling business growth. According to Kleinhandler, this partnership represents a significant step forward in the growth trajectory of BCP. “We are excited to embark on this partnership with Abry, a respected firm that shares our values. This collaboration will significantly enhance our capacity to deliver exceptional service and cutting-edge solutions to our clients as well as provide funding for further acquisitions," Kleinhandler stated.
Commenting on the partnership, Rashard Green, the Principal at Abry Partners who led the investment stated, “Abry is thrilled to be partnering with the Better Car People team to support the acquisition of Proactive and future growth initiatives. We are committed to the automotive sector and believe that Better Car People’s technology and value-added services are essential to the future of auto retailing. The combined platform creates a scaled market-leader with holistic end-to-end customer engagement capabilities for automotive OEMs and retailers.”
