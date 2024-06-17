Volie Integrates with ActivEngage to Enrich Automotive Dealership Communication Strategies
Integrating live chat sessions into BDC software streamlines online-to-offline engagement for faster, more efficient follow-up to potential customers.
This integration is a transformative step for our BDC. Our agents can immediately continue conversations, equipped with valuable insights, to ensure a smooth customer journey and elevate service.”FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volie, the leading provider of automotive BDC software, has created a seamless integration with ActivEngage, the largest exclusively automotive chat and text communication platform in the world. These two industry-leading companies have joined forces to bridge the gap between online digital messaging communications and dealership Business Development Centers (BDCs) by effortlessly transferring lead data generated from online conversations into the BDC tool for dealerships using Volie.
“This integration marks a significant progression in helping dealerships manage conversations more efficiently by capturing higher-valued first-touch lead details using our live engagement experts and then ensuring consumers receive prompt and personalized follow-up,” said Ted Rubin, CEO of ActivEngage. With this integration, we’re empowering dealerships to harness lead data from digital interactions, transforming how they interact with customers to drive growth.”
Once the live chat session is complete and the consumer expresses interest in furthering engagement or scheduling an appointment, the lead is seamlessly routed into the Volie BDC software for follow-up and appointment confirmation.
Key Benefits of the integration include:
● Enhanced Efficiency: Provides a seamless online-to-offline transition, eliminating the need to manually transcribe data from the CRM while saving time and reducing the risk of error.
● Faster Follow-up: Allows dealership BDC teams to engage leads generated from online conversations and respond promptly, increasing the likelihood of further interactions.
● Cohesive Communication Strategy: Enhances customer experience and promotes a seamless journey from initial contact to showroom visit.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with ActivEngage, the largest and most experienced live chat and text provider in automotive, revolutionizing online customer communications," stated Scott Davis, President and Co-Founder of Volie. "We eagerly anticipate collaborating with their exceptional team, paving the way for unparalleled service and innovation."
"In today's fiercely competitive market, standing out through enhanced customer experiences and personalization has never been more crucial," said Beth Beans Gilbert, Vice President of Fred Beans Automotive Group. "This integration is a transformative step for our BDC. Our agents can immediately continue conversations, equipped with valuable insights, to ensure a smooth customer journey and elevate service."
ActivEngage and Volie are founding members of the Vendor 20 Group (V20), the first automotive retail vendor 20 group. V20 is moderated by David Kain and focuses solely on discussing dealership needs, addressing industry challenges, and supporting retail automotive customers.
About ActivEngage
ActivEngage is the premier managed messaging and customer engagement solution for car dealers, auto groups, and OEMs. Founded in 2007, ActivEngage offers solutions for every stage of the customer journey and produces unparalleled results 24/7. ActivEngage's success lies within their highly trained Customer Engagement Experts (CEEs) and their ever-evolving, web-based software. From chat, text, and Facebook Messenger to digital retailing, reputation enhancement, behavioral offers, service-scheduling, and so much more, ActivEngage is a one-stop-shop for car dealers who value an elevated customer experience. To learn more, visit www.activengage.com.
About Volie
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is the communication software for the automotive industry that enables dealers, BDCs, call centers, and vendors to manage campaigns, customer data, and communication types under one powerful platform. It is specifically designed for auto dealers as a unified, web-based platform that integrates data management, automated campaigns, omnichannel marketing including calls, email, and text, and real-time reporting to increase productivity, reduce time-consuming manual tasks, and enable business continuity from anywhere. To learn more, visit www.Volie.com.
