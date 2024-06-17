Food Allergy Market and Epidemiology 2034: Treatment Market, FDA Approvals, Epidemiology and Forecast by DelveInsight

Food Allergy Market Insight

The Food Allergy market size was valued ~1,648 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

DelveInsight's "Food Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Food Allergy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Food Allergy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Food Allergy Market Report:

Among the 7MM, the United States led the market in 2023, holding the largest share at approximately 86%.

In 2023, the EU4 and the UK collectively garnered an estimated USD 167 million, with a significant CAGR expected in the coming years. Among these European countries, Spain held the largest market share, followed by Italy, Germany, and France. The UK had the smallest market share that year.

Within the 7MM, the market was mainly composed of categories such as Epinephrine, Antihistamines, Steroids, Beta-2-agonists, and Palforzia. Among these, Palforzia led in market revenue, achieving approximately USD 720 million in 2023.

According to DelveInsight’s analysts, there were an estimated 57.5 million prevalent cases of food allergy in the 7MM in 2023.

The United States had the largest diagnosed prevalent population of food allergy among the 7MM countries. DelveInsight's estimates show that the total prevalent cases of food allergy in the US were approximately 33.1 million in 2023. This number is expected to rise in the forecast period due to growing awareness among patients and the introduction of new therapies.

DelveInsight's analysis suggests that the total prevalent cases of food allergy in EU4 and the UK were approximately 16.9 million in 2023. Over the study period, significant increases in cases are expected for all contributing countries except Germany, where a decrease in cases is anticipated.

In 2023, it was estimated that Japan had approximately 7.4 million total prevalent cases of food allergy. However, projections indicate a decrease in these cases by 2034.

Within the EU4 and the UK, Spain recorded the highest prevalence of food allergy cases, totaling 4,581,674 cases in 2022.

In April 2023, DBV Technologies disclosed that they had received written feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the regulatory pathway for the investigational Viaskin™ Peanut 250 μg patch (DBV712) intended for toddlers aged 1 to 3 years old with a confirmed peanut allergy.

In March 2023, DBV Technologies has commenced a Phase III clinical trial, which is double-blind, placebo-controlled, and randomized, to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of epicutaneous immunotherapy using DBV712 at a dose of 250 μg in children aged 4 to 7 years with peanut allergies. This study is known as VITESSE.

The Food Allergy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Food Allergy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Food Allergy market dynamics.

Food Allergy Overview

A food allergy develops when the immune system identifies a particular food as harmful and responds by triggering symptoms, which is known as an allergic reaction. These allergic reactions are caused by allergens, which are specific foods that induce immune responses in susceptible individuals.

Food Allergy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Food Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Food Allergy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Food Allergy

Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Food Allergy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Food Allergy

Food Allergy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Food Allergy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Food Allergy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Food Allergy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Food Allergy Therapies and Key Companies

INT301: Intrommune Therapeutics

AIMab7195: Xencor

VE416: Vedanta Biosciences

ADP101: Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

PVX-108: Aravax

Dupilumab: Regeneron

DBV 135: DBV Technologies

Ligelizumab: Novartis AG

CA002: Camallergy

Omalizumab: Genentech

GI 301: GI Innovation

Food Allergy Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of food allergies, growth in commercial and scientific activities for research and development are some of the important factors that are fueling the Food Allergy Market.

Food Allergy Market Barriers

However, lack of Public awareness, accurate diagnosis of food allergies is critical and other factors are creating obstacles in the Food Allergy Market growth.

Scope of the Food Allergy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Food Allergy Therapeutic Assessment: Food Allergy current marketed and Food Allergy emerging therapies

Food Allergy Market Dynamics: Food Allergy market drivers and Food Allergy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Food Allergy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Food Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement

