H.R. 5509, Electronic Permitting Modernization Act

H.R. 5509 would require the Department of the Interior (DOI) to create a central electronic system for handling permit applications and related paperwork. The bill would direct DOI to create and make publicly available an online repository for permitting, which would include a hyperlink to the permitting system and contact information for assistance. H.R. 5509 also would require DOI to periodically report to the Congress on implementation of the electronic system and repository. 

DOI already operates multiple online systems that meet the bill’s requirements, but the department does not have a centralized location for the system. Using information from DOI and based on the cost of implementing similar online systems, CBO estimates that creating and maintaining the centralized system would cost $1 million over the 2024‑2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

