H.R. 5301, Eliminate Useless Reports Act of 2024

H.R. 5301 would require federal agencies to list within their annual budget justification any recurring reports, including governmentwide and interagency reports, they identify as outdated or duplicative and to recommend whether to sunset, modify, consolidate, or reduce the frequency of those reports. The bill also would require that agencies electronically submit Congressionally mandated reports to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) within 60 days of submission of submitting them to the Congress. Under the bill, OMB would provide guidance to agencies on ensuring compliance with the requirement.  

