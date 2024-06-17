Attorney General Bird Leads 24-State Coalition Opposing Unconstitutional Gag Order Against President Donald Trump

DES MOINES— Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led a 24-State coalition urging the courts to deny the Special Prosecutor’s request for an unconstitutional gag order against President Trump. The gag order wrongfully silences President Trump and denies Americans their right to hear what he has to say ahead of an approaching presidential election.

The Special Prosecutor has requested a broad gag order that prohibits President Trump from criticizing the unprecedented raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. If the gag order is issued against President Trump, it will set a standard that courts can deprive Americans of their First Amendment freedoms.

“Politics has no place in a criminal prosecution,” said Attorney General Bird. “Everyone has the right to free speech, including President Trump. This unconstitutional gag order would prevent President Trump from defending himself while he is on the ballot and deny Americans their right to hear from both candidates ahead of an election. I am calling on the courts to deny the gag order and ensure a free and fair election.”

The States make the case that the gag order is unclear, infringes on President Trump’s free speech rights, and interferes with American voters’ rights to hear what their candidate has to say leading into an election. The coalition argues the court should deny the gag order requested against President Trump.

Iowa, West Virginia, and Florida co-led the brief. They were joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

