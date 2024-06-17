Autoimmune Uveitis Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Examine DelveInsight

Autoimmune Uveitis Market

DelveInsight’s Autoimmune Uveitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Autoimmune Uveitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Autoimmune Uveitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Autoimmune Uveitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Autoimmune Uveitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Autoimmune Uveitis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Autoimmune Uveitis Market Report:

The Autoimmune Uveitis market size was valued ~1,290 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, the US had the largest market size for Autoimmune Uveitis among the 7MM, reaching approximately USD 840 million, while Italy had the smallest market size at USD 39 million. Both markets are projected to grow by 2034.

HUMIRA is the sole FDA-approved biologic currently available on the market. Biologics dominate the market, which reached approximately USD 960 million in the 7MM in 2022.

In 2022, there were 0.9 million diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis and 0.6 million cases of autoimmune uveitis in the 7MM, with these numbers expected to increase by 2034, mainly due to an aging population.

Uveitis can be either infectious or noninfectious. According to our epidemiology model, in 2022, there were 0.1 million cases of infectious uveitis and 0.7 million cases of non-infectious uveitis in the 7MM.

In 2022, the EU4 and the UK had 0.26 million diagnosed prevalent cases of autoimmune uveitis. Germany had the highest number of diagnosed cases in Europe, with 73,000 cases.

Key Autoimmune Uveitis Companies: Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Tarsier Pharma, Oculis Pharma, and others

Key Autoimmune Uveitis Therapies: YUTIQ, HUMIRA (Adalimumab), TRS01, OCS-02, and others

The Autoimmune Uveitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Autoimmune Uveitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Autoimmune Uveitis market dynamics.

Autoimmune Uveitis Overview

Autoimmune uveitis is an inflammatory condition affecting the uvea, the middle layer of the eye, which includes the iris, ciliary body, and choroid. This condition occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own eye tissues, leading to inflammation. Uveitis can cause redness, pain, light sensitivity, and vision changes, and if left untreated, it can lead to severe complications, including glaucoma, cataracts, or even permanent vision loss.

Get a Free sample for the Autoimmune Uveitis Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autoimmune-uveitis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Autoimmune Uveitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Autoimmune Uveitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Autoimmune Uveitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Autoimmune Uveitis

Prevalent Cases of Autoimmune Uveitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Autoimmune Uveitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Autoimmune Uveitis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Autoimmune Uveitis epidemiology trends @ Autoimmune Uveitis Epidemiology Forecast

Autoimmune Uveitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Autoimmune Uveitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Autoimmune Uveitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Autoimmune Uveitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Autoimmune Uveitis Therapies and Key Companies

YUTIQ: Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

HUMIRA (Adalimumab): AbbVie Inc.

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

OCS-02: Oculis Pharma

Autoimmune Uveitis Market Strengths

New drugs with diverse mechanisms of action and routes of administration are planned to enter the market in the next few years.

Autoimmune Uveitis Market Opportunities

Pipeline drugs developed by small to mid-size pharma companies represent a good opportunity for companies to enter the uveitis market.

Scope of the Autoimmune Uveitis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Autoimmune Uveitis Companies: Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Tarsier Pharma, Oculis Pharma, and others

Key Autoimmune Uveitis Therapies: YUTIQ, HUMIRA (Adalimumab), TRS01, OCS-02, and others

Autoimmune Uveitis Therapeutic Assessment: Autoimmune Uveitis current marketed and Autoimmune Uveitis emerging therapies

Autoimmune Uveitis Market Dynamics: Autoimmune Uveitis market drivers and Autoimmune Uveitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Autoimmune Uveitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Autoimmune Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Autoimmune Uveitis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Autoimmune Uveitis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Autoimmune Uveitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Autoimmune Uveitis

3. SWOT analysis of Autoimmune Uveitis

4. Autoimmune Uveitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Autoimmune Uveitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Autoimmune Uveitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Autoimmune Uveitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Autoimmune Uveitis

9. Autoimmune Uveitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Autoimmune Uveitis Unmet Needs

11. Autoimmune Uveitis Emerging Therapies

12. Autoimmune Uveitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Autoimmune Uveitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Autoimmune Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Autoimmune Uveitis Market Drivers

16. Autoimmune Uveitis Market Barriers

17. Autoimmune Uveitis Appendix

18. Autoimmune Uveitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.