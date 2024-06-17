Ahead of Record-Setting Extreme Heat, Governor Hochul Deploys Sta... JUNE 17, 2024 | Albany, NY Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat that is forecast for the State this... Learn more about Ahead of Record-Setting…

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat that is forecast for the State this week. A prolonged period of heat and humidity is anticipated to begin Monday in the Genesee Valley and Finger Lakes, and then affect the entire State Tuesday through Friday. A combination of high temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will lead to heat index values or “feel-like” temperatures in the upper 90’s to mid-100’s for consecutive days in the Capital Region, and Central, Western and Northern New York. This weather event may bring historic successive days of extreme heat to the I-90 corridor. The heat is expected to peak by Thursday with day and nighttime temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above normal. New Yorkers should monitor local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website. Governor Hochul has activated 50 National guard members to provide assistance as needed.

“Heat waves can be dangerous — with one expected this week, I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions necessary to stay safe and avoid exhaustion,” Governor Hochul said. “Keep an eye on your local forecast, stay hydrated and postpone outdoor activity as much as possible.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat is increasing in the United States and is projected to be more frequent and intense. While serious health and safety effects are preventable in many cases, approximately 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, the CDC reports.

State agencies are taking a number of actions to prepare for the upcoming heat.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Office of Emergency Management is in regular contact with county emergency managers to ensure cooling centers are available, and to offer support and advise on extreme heat risks. In addition, the agency is facilitating preparations and coordinating guidance and communications with State agency partners.

Department of Health

The State Health Department is taking a number of steps to promote the safety of all New Yorkers in periods of extreme heat especially those most at risk. The Department has distributed guidance to all hospitals and nursing homes, and will issue additional guidance to hosts of any scheduled public events with over 5,000 people in attendance. The Department will engage community based organizations and other funded providers in an attempt to increase access to cooling centers and safe spaces during this extreme heat. Resources can be found at the CDC’s extreme heat website and the State Health Department’s extreme heat advice webpage.

Department of Public Service

The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) is tracking electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise as a result of this week's extreme heat. DPS has been in direct contact with utility leaders to ensure they are preparing their systems for the extreme heat and will be tracking system conditions throughout the event. If necessary, DPS will activate its standard peak load reduction program for all New York State agencies; the New York Independent System Operator will activate their voluntary Emergency Response Demand Program to curtail load as necessary and New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available, as necessary, to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State, for this heat event. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact. If your service is interrupted, visit the DPS Utility Service Interruptions website for tips.

Office of Children and Family Services

The agency is taking a number of actions to ensure activities at residential centers, detention programs and congregate care programs are conducted in a safe manner during the heat. This includes checking cooling equipment, ensuring proper amounts of water are available and consumed, rescheduling activities and meetings, and identifying staff and clients who may be affected by heat. They are also providing guidance to child care programs and groups associated with the Commission for the Blind statewide.

New York State Office of Mental Health

In advance of the hot conditions, New Yorkers should be aware of the impact high heat may have on individuals receiving antipsychotic medications, who are at particular risk of heat stroke and neuroleptic malignant syndrome during periods of extreme heat, which is more likely in poorly ventilated areas. Children and the elderly are at increased risk.

In addition to monitoring individuals at risk, such conditions are best prevented by a heightened attention to hydration, particularly those at high risk, including individuals taking antipsychotic medications, the elderly, children and those with poor fluid intake. Also, individuals at high-risk should remain in cooler areas; be monitored for temperature elevations; avoid direct exposure to sunlight and wear protective clothing and sunscreen. Anticholinergic medications may interfere with sweating and should be minimized.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

The agency is reminding local department of social services and emergency homeless shelter operators of the need to provide fans to help maintain reasonable air circulation during times of extreme heat and humidity. Also, that shelter providers should provide a cooling room in the facility for residents, if feasible.

NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets

The agency has compiled important information, including preventative measures, to help mitigate the effects of extreme heat on farm workers and farm animals. The Department will also be working closely with partners at The New York Extension Disaster Education Network (NY EDEN) at Cornell University to monitor any potential impacts of the extreme heat expected this week. NY EDEN is also a resource for farmers and farm workers during a heat wave, and additional information can be found at https://eden.cce.cornell.edu/natural-hazards/heat-wave/.

The Department of Labor is reaching out directly to thousands of businesses across NYS with heat safety messages.

The Thruway Authority maintenance crews will be conducting standard daily operations in the morning hours and will enhance patrols monitoring the highway during the afternoons.

Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct most outdoor work during morning hours and follow established hydration and rest protocols to help mitigate the risks associated with high temperatures.

The Division of Military and Naval Affairs will have military personnel and vehicles on standby in Albany and Syracuse to provide support as required to state heat wave response efforts.

People at High Risk

Extreme heat poses a serious threat for heat-related illness to adults over 60, infants and children, those who are pregnant, those with chronic diseases, and individuals with preexisting health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. New Yorkers should make sure to check in on those who may be susceptible to ensure they are able stay cool. Additionally, certain medications may increase risk to heat-related illness, so people should also to their doctor or pharmacist to learn more about medications that might make you sensitive to the sun or heat. For information on long term care services and supports for older adults and caregivers, please visit NY Connects or call 1-800-342-9871.

Safety Tips for People Working Outdoors

As the summer season begins, employers should be mindful to let workers rest regularly, in shaded areas, and drink water regardless of if they feel thirsty. According to the National Weather Service, when the heat index is 80 degrees or higher, serious occupational heat-related illness and injuries become more frequent.

Water, shade, and rest are essential to worker safety during heat waves.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends employers provide each outdoor worker with 32-ounces of cool, potable drinking water per hour.

When the heat index equals or exceeds 80 degrees Fahrenheit, employers should establish shade areas near where people are working for rest and meal periods.

When the heat index reaches 90 degrees Fahrenheit or greater, standardized rest breaks are an important way to keep workers safe.

Workers should protect themselves from the sun and heat by wearing light clothing, wide brim hats, and sunscreen.

Workers and employers should also know the signs of common heat related illness, and all new and returning workers should keep in mind that they need to build a tolerance to heat or acclimatize. Workers whose bodies have not had time to adjust to working in the heat are the most vulnerable.

Keeping Safe During Extreme Heat

Prepare in Advance

Sign up for NY alerts that can come to your phone and email and other alerts offered in your local community.

Create a family emergency plan and include a plan to stay cool.

Install air conditioners and insulate around them, cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun, and set up fans to increase air flow.

You may qualify for a free air conditioning unit. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide an air conditioning unit to income eligible households that include someone with a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat, or households with young children or older adults. Applications will continue to be accepted until funding runs out. For more information, visit the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website or contact your local office for the aging at 1-800-342-9871.

Attend a free Citizen Preparedness Corps training for residents and get the tools and resources to prepare for emergencies.

Heat Stroke and Exhaustion - Know the Symptoms and What to Do

Heat stroke is the most serious type of heat-related illness and is always an emergency. Call 911 immediately if you or your loved one has a body temperature above 105°, a rapid pulse, confusion, rapid or shallow breathing, or loses consciousness. Try to cool the person quickly using a cool bath, fans and air conditioning while you wait for emergency responders.

Heavy sweating, fainting, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, weakness and cold clammy skin can be indications of heat exhaustion, which can quickly escalate to heat stroke without prompt intervention. Individuals should be moved to a cool place, and cool wet cloths applied to the neck, face and arms.

Heat cramps in the abdominal area or extremities can be treated by moving to a cool place, gently stretching the cramped muscle and drinking cool water.

Additional information, including procedures for athletes and coaches, workers and employers and heat and health data can be found on the Department of Health’s Extreme Heat website.

What to Do During Extreme Heat

Stay inside in the air conditioning if possible.

If you don’t have access to air-conditioning within your home, open windows and shades on the shady side and close them on the sunny side to try to cool it down. It may also be cooler outside in the shade.

Identify free locations areas in your neighborhood where you can go to stay cool such as a public library, pool, or mall. Find Cooling Centers in New York State and New York City.

Drink plenty of fluids - preferably water.

When working in the heat you should drink one cup (8 ounces) of water every 15 – 20 minutes. That translates to at least 24-32 ounces glasses of water per hour during extreme heat, even if you do not feel thirsty. Drinking water at shorter intervals is more effective than drinking large amounts infrequently. Your body needs water to keep cool. Avoid beverages containing alcohol or caffeine.

Beat the heat with cool showers and baths.

Take regular breaks from physical activity.

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.).

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing to help keep cool.

Stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Wear sunscreen and a ventilated hat (e.g., straw or mesh) when in the sun, even if it is cloudy.

Never Leave Children and Pets Unsupervised in Hot Cars

There is a real and severe danger when leaving children or pets unsupervised in a car even when temperatures don’t “feel” hot. At 60 degrees outside, after just one hour a closed car can get as hot as 105 degrees.

Safety Tips for Children

Never leave a child in an unattended vehicle in the warm weather, not even with the windows slightly open or down, due to the risk of heatstroke (hyperthermia).

If you see a child in a hot car, call 911 right away and follow their instructions. Emergency personnel are trained to respond.

Teach children not to play in or around vehicles and to alert an adult when a friend is playing in a vehicle without supervision. Make sure children understand the dangers of trunk entrapment (suffocation, heatstroke, etc.).

Place something you need, like keys, a purse or bag, or your cell phone, next to your child's car seat so you will remember to check the backseat before you lock the car. Alternatively, place a stuffed toy in your child’s car seat when not in use and move the toy to the front passenger seat when your child is in his/her car seat as a reminder that your child is in the vehicle.

Use drive-through services whenever possible while driving with a child in a vehicle.

It is vital to recognize the symptoms of heatstroke in children. Symptoms include absence of sweat, confusion, disorientation, flushed skin, loss of alertness, unconsciousness or rapid/shallow breathing.

Safety Tips for Pets

Never leave a pet unattended in the car. Like children, dogs and other animals have a harder time staying cool, leaving them extremely vulnerable to heatstroke.

A car can overheat even when the window has been left cracked an inch or two. Parking in the shade or leaving water in the vehicle won’t prevent your pet from overheating, either.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), young, overweight or senior animals or those with short muzzles or thick or dark coats are most at risk for overheating.

If you see a pet in a hot car, call 911 immediately.

Recognize the symptoms of heatstroke in pets and take action if you see them. Symptoms include restlessness, heavy panting, vomiting, lethargy and lack of appetite or coordination.

Be Air Quality Aware

Visit NYS Pools and Beaches

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will open a number of beaches and pools ahead of schedule for mid-week hours next week as a way to help New Yorkers beat the heat. 24 Hours vary by park. View the full list of statewide swimming lakes, ocean beaches and pools for more information. Call ahead to confirm as hours are subject to change.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation campgrounds and day use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill Parks also provide swimming opportunities. Lifeguards are at DEC's Lake George (Million Dollar) Beach and Hinckley Reservoir Day Use areas, and other day use areas provide unsupervised swimming opportunities. More information about campgrounds and day use areas can be found on DEC’s website.

The following parks will have beaches, pools or spray features available:

New York City

Marsha P. Johnson - Spray Features available M,T,W

Gantry Plaza - Spray Features available M,T,W

Roberto Clemente - Spray Features and Misters available M,T,W

Denny Farrell Riverbank- Spray Features, indoor pool open M,T,W

Long Island

Jones Beach - Open M,T,W

Robert Moses - Open M,T,W

Hither Hills - Open M,T,W

Sunken Meadow - Open M,T,W

Hudson Valley

Lake Welch- Open M,T,W

Rockland Lake- Open W

Tallman Mountain- Open W

Bear Mountain - Open W

Tiorati Lake- Open W

Canopus- Open M,T,W

Capital Region

Taconic – Copake Falls Area- Open M,T,W

Lake Taghkanic - Open M,T,W

Grafton Lake - Open M,T,W

Moreau Lake - Open M,T,W

Thompson’s Lake - Open M,T,W

Southern Tier

Chenango Valley - Open M,T,W

Central New York

Filmore Glen - Open M,T,W

Green Lakes- Open M,T,W

Sandy Island- Open M,T,W

Mohawk Valley

Gilbert Lake – Open M,T,W

Glimmerglass – Open M,T,W

Verona Beach – Open M,T,W

Delta Lake – Open M,T,W

Finger Lakes

Seneca Lake Spray ground - Open M,T,W

Sampson – Open 7 days beginning Monday

Western New York

Woodlawn Beach- open M,T,W

Long Point - Open W

Extreme Heat Action Planning

Governor Hochul’s 2022 State of the State directed DEC and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to develop a plan to coordinate interagency efforts and help mitigate local impacts of increasingly frequent and severe extreme heat events, and to ensure that priority assistance from interagency investments is allocated to disadvantaged communities on the frontline of heat exposure. More than 20 New York agencies and authorities worked together as part of the Extreme Heat Action Plan Working Group to advance strategies to help address the impacts of extreme heat on disadvantaged communities and other New Yorkers vulnerable to the effects of increasingly high temperatures driven by climate change. DEC and NYSERDA are finalizing the plan.

For further information on how to stay safe during periods of excessive heat, please visit the New York State Department of Health website or the CDC website.