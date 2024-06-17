New elementary school classrooms coming to Comox Valley

CANADA, June 17 - The growing community of Comox Valley will soon have more student spaces at Aspen Park Elementary school as part of the government’s plan to expand schools faster.

“As B.C.s’ population continues to grow, our government is finding the best solutions to get more students into classrooms as quickly as possible,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “As school districts welcome more students in places like the Comox Valley, we’ll continue investing in the essential services that families need.”

Aspen Park Elementary school will get an 11-classroom prefabricated addition, which will add 270 new seats to the school. The use of prefabricated materials means students will have modern learning environments, such as multiple classrooms connected by corridors. With sustainable and energy-efficient designs, the additions align with the Province’s CleanBC targets and meet B.C.’s enhanced energy requirements. The new classrooms are expected to be ready for students by fall 2027.

“These new, state-of-the-art classrooms will benefit this community for years to come,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox. “I am thrilled that students in the Comox Valley will soon have the safe and modern classrooms that families in our growing community need.”

This $16.5-million investment is in addition to the Province’s investment of more than $37 million in new, expanded and upgraded schools in the Comox Valley School District during the past six years. This includes the upgrade and partial replacement of Lake Trail Middle school and the new Hornby Island Elementary school.

“The addition of 11 new prefabricated classrooms at Aspen Park Elementary will ensure we continue to provide a healthy and successful educational environment for students and staff,” said Michelle Waite, chair, Comox Valley School Board. “This project is a significant step forward in helping us meet the needs of our growing student population in a timely manner and supporting their academic journey.”

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This has resulted in more than 25,000 new student spaces and more than 35,000 seismically safer seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Learn More:

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects