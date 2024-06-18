AllerVie Health Announces Rebrand and Optimized Digital Patient Experience for West Texas Clinics
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announced the transition of its two West Texas clinics, Allergy & Asthma Clinic of West Texas and West Texas Allergy, to the AllerVie Health brand. This rebranding initiative is accompanied by the implementation of a new electronic medical record (EMR) system and patient portal, enhancing patient care and accessibility.
Under the AllerVie Health brand, these West Texas clinics will leverage national resources to enhance services, improve access to care, and introduce innovative advancements in allergy, asthma, immunology, and clinical research.
"AllerVie Health is honored to carry forward the legacy and reputation of our West Texas clinics while also pioneering advancements for the practice," said James Calderwood, vice president of operations. "This rebranding effort and integration of technology underscore AllerVie's dedication to excellence by broadening our impact, improving patient experiences, and fostering innovation in West Texas."
The new EMR system and patient portal will offer patients in the Lubbock and Midland communities the following benefits:
• Access to Health Records
• Secure Messaging with the Practice and Providers
• Online Appointment Scheduling (Coming Soon)
• Streamlined Medication Management
• Convenient Bill Pay Options
• Electronic Forms and Documents
These digital innovations, effectively implemented in 21 clinics across three states over the past twelve months, are trusted by numerous AllerVie Health network clinics. They provide proven functionality and seamless integration for the most effective patient care. Dr. Miguel Wolbert, Dr. Amanda Lewis, Heather Morris, FNP-C, Dana Bell, NP, Amanda Flores, NP, and Audrey Allen, FNP, support the transition and are eager to collaborate on advancing patient care. As part of its ongoing dedication to this community, AllerVie is actively hiring and onboarding additional providers to better serve patients.
Patients are encouraged to stay tuned for more details as the clinics embrace this exciting new chapter. For inquiries and more information, please contact the clinics directly or visit www.allervie.com/aacwt and www.allervie.com/westtexasallergy.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 13 states in 80+ clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com.
Chelsea Lambert
AllerVie Health
+1 832-248-2340
marketing@allervie.com