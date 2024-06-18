“JIM HENSON’S LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR LAUNCHES TO 30 CITIES THIS FALL
Experience the 80s Cult Classic on Screen With the Iconic Soundtrack Performed by a Live Band on Stage Accompanied by David Bowie's Legendary Vocals
Getting to hear Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every 'Labyrinth' fan goosebumps.”GOBLIN CITY, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, Jim Henson’s original masterpiece and musical fantasy film "Labyrinth," starring the iconic David Bowie, will transport fans to Goblin City in an exciting fusion of film and live music on stage with “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert.” The 30-city North American tour launches September 24 - Jim Henson’s birthday - with stops in Atlanta, Orlando, and New Orleans. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages and more information, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com.
— John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents
The loyal and steadfast cult following of "Labyrinth" has grown for nearly 40 years since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as the movie is presented on a large HD cinema screen. On stage, a live band will perform in sync with Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones. See a trailer for the show here.
“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” producer Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more. “I have always been a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration of Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones on this film, and bringing it to fans in a live concert screening experience is a dream come true,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “Getting to hear Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every 'Labyrinth' fan goosebumps.”
“It’s always incredible when the amazing fans of Jim Henson’s 'Labyrinth' come together to watch (and rewatch!) this beloved fantasy adventure,” says Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding for The Jim Henson Company. “With ‘Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert,’ we are welcoming loyal and new fans to the world of the Goblin King, and celebrating the incredible music of David Bowie and Trevor Jones in a whole new way. It is certain to be a ‘Magic Dance!’”
Starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the film features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.
“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” tour schedule includes (subject to change):
DATE | CITY | VENUE
September 24 | Morgantown, WV | Metropolitan Theatre
September 25 | Reading, PA | Santander PAC
September 26 | Glenside, PA | Keswick Theatre
September 27 | York, PA | Pullo Center
September 28 | Concord, NH | Capitol Center for the Arts
September 29 | Mississauga, ON, Canada | Living Arts Centre
October 1 | Rutland, VT | Paramount Theatre
October 2 | Medford, MA | Chevalier Theatre
October 3 | Patchogue, NY | Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
October 5 | Munhall, PA | Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
October 7 | Cleveland, OH | Agora Theatre
October 8 | Louisville, KY | Louisville Palace
October 9 | Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live
October 10 | Lexington, KY | Lexington Opera House
October 11 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre
October 12 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 13 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst Theater
October 14 | Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre
October 16 | Saint Paul, MN | Fitzgerald Theater
October 17 | Waukegan, IL | Genesee Theatre
October 18 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown Theater
October 19 | Omaha, NE | Holland Center
October 21 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theater
October 22 | New Orleans, LA | Orpheum Theater
October 23 | Atlanta, GA | The Eastern
October 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre
October 25 | Orlando, FL | Plaza Live
October 26 | Clearwater, FL | Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 27 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | The Parker
For more information, including tickets and tour dates, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com.
Dan Grody
Tellem Grody PR
email us here