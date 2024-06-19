Acumera Secures Strategic Investment from Oaktree
Acumera, a visionary in advanced network solutions, proudly announces a strategic investment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”).
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acumera, a visionary in advanced network solutions, proudly announces a strategic investment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"). This capital infusion will accelerate Acumera's growth, expand its product portfolio, and strengthen its position as the leading provider of managed services utilizing edge computing capabilities to deliver end-to-end network solutions for multi-site operators in the retail, hospitality, and convenience store industries.
With over two decades of expertise, Acumera delivers a comprehensive technology ecosystem for connectivity, resilience, visibility, manageability, security, application delivery, orchestration, and compliance, all supported by proactive 24/7 service. The partnership with Oaktree is pivotal as Acumera continues to revolutionize the market with its comprehensive depth of offerings acutely focused on operating visibility and flexible cost optimizations.
Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are thrilled to have the support of Oaktree as we embark on this next phase of growth. This investment underscores the strength of our people, processes, and technology maximizing ROI-based capabilities that encompass network management, security, edge workloads, and more, regardless of the number of sites.”
Nicholas Basso, Managing Director at Oaktree, echoed this sentiment: “Acumera’s unique depth of products and experience have proven invaluable for businesses of all sizes, from single-site operations to operators with thousands of sites. With their commitment to security, visibility, and operational excellence, we are confident that this strategic investment will help drive substantial growth and innovation.”
Key Highlights:
Enhanced Product Suite: The funding will fuel the expansion of Acumera’s product suite, focusing on cutting-edge solutions that empower multi-site businesses.
Strategic Acquisitions: Acumera plans to strategically integrate complementary technologies, expanding its reach into new markets.
Market Expansion: With a robust growth strategy, Acumera aims to enter new markets while strengthening its presence in existing ones.
Value-Add Partnership: Oaktree’s 25-year track record of investment expertise positions it as a valuable partner. Acumera will seek to leverage Oaktree’s network and insights to enhance its growth in North America and beyond.
TD Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to Acumera and Dubois Bryant & Campbell served as legal counsel to Acumera.
About Acumera:
For more than two decades, Acumera has led the industry in SaaS solutions for edge computing, secure edge networking, network operations, visualization, and security. With a strong focus on innovation, seamless connectivity, cybersecurity, and customer experience, Acumera specializes in providing global brands and multi-site operators with unparalleled uptime, reliability, scalability, and security, ensuring continuous operations 24/7. For more information about Acumera, please visit www.acumera.com.
About Oaktree:
Oaktree Capital Management is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $192 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,200 employees and offices in 23 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at: www.oaktreecapital.com.
Bonnie Bisher
Acumera
press@acumera.com