Village of Tequesta, Florida Enhances Efficiency and Collaboration with e-PlanSoft's™ Electronic Plan Review Solution
The Village of Tequesta has partnered with e-PlanSoft™, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for municipalities.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Village of Tequesta, known for its proactive approach to modernization, has partnered with e-PlanSoft™, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for municipalities. This strategic alliance is set to streamline the Village's plan review processes and enhance interdepartmental collaboration, further solidifying Tequesta's commitment to efficiency and service excellence.
Recognizing the unique challenges posed by traditional paper-based methods and fragmented departmental communication, the Village of Tequesta sought a modern, integrated solution. In response, e-PlanSoft™ has provided a customized electronic plan review system to meet Tequesta's specific needs and requirements, ensuring a seamless transition and enhanced efficiency.
The e-PlanSoft™ solution for the Village of Tequesta includes several key features to address these challenges. Five fully named licenses have been provided, with four allocated to the building department and one to the fire department. Integration with BS&A was identified as essential for ensuring a seamless workflow and effective data management. The solution also offers digital project management capabilities, enabling efficient tracking of plan reviews, deadlines, and project milestones. Multi-departmental collaboration within plan sets facilitates streamlined communication and coordination across various departments. The Tequesta Building Department benefits from the solution for plan reviews, digital mapping of site conditions, and managing emergency services data. Transitioning from paper to digital records eliminates storage constraints and enhances accessibility, aligning with the Village's modernization goals. Additionally, the Shared License feature allows subcontractors to access the system, fostering collaboration with third-party service providers and promoting a more integrated approach to project management.
With the implementation of e-PlanSoft™'s electronic plan review solution, the Village of Tequesta is poised to reap numerous benefits. These include streamlined plan review processes, improved collaboration between departments, enhanced data management and accessibility, and empowering subcontractors with access to essential tools. This forward-looking solution promises a more efficient and collaborative future for Tequesta.
The Village of Tequesta's commitment to efficiency, collaboration, and resident satisfaction sets a benchmark for neighboring municipalities. With e-PlanSoft™'s electronic plan review solution, Tequesta is leading the way in modernizing its processes and enhancing service delivery to residents and building owners.
e-PlanSoft™ is a leading provider of electronic plan review software. Our suite of products provides practical solutions to both public and private sectors, streamlining and improving efficiency and effectiveness in plan reviews, saving time and money.
Jody Green
e-PlanSoft
+1 917-292-7070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube