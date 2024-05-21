Township of Orion Michigan Enhances Efficiency and Collaboration with e-PlanSoft's™ Electronic Plan Review Solution
The Township of Orion has chosen to partner with e-PlanSoft™ the leading provider of innovative software solutions for municipalities.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Township of Orion has chosen to partner with e-PlanSoft™ the leading provider of innovative software solutions for municipalities. This implementation marks a significant step forward for Orion Township in streamlining its plan review processes and improving interdepartmental collaboration.
Challenges with traditional paper-based methods and fragmented departmental collaboration prompted the Township of Orion to seek a modern, integrated solution. In response to these challenges, e-PlanSoft™ provided a tailored electronic plan review solution that addressed the Township's specific needs and requirements.
The solution provided by e-PlanSoft™ to Orion Township encompasses several key features tailored to address specific needs and requirements. These include the provision of five fully named licenses, with four designated for the building department and one for the fire department. Integration with BS&A was identified as a crucial requirement to ensure seamless workflow and effective data management. Additionally, the solution offers digital project management features enabling efficient tracking of plan reviews, deadlines, and project stages. Multi-departmental collaboration capabilities within plan sets facilitate streamlined communication and coordination across departments. The Orion Fire Department benefits from the solution by utilizing it for plan reviews, digital mapping of site conditions, and managing emergency services data. The transition from paper to digital records eliminates storage constraints and enhances accessibility, aligning with the Township's modernization goals. Furthermore, the Shared License feature allows subcontractors to access the solution, promoting collaboration with third-party service providers and fostering a more integrated approach to project management.
By implementing e-PlanSoft™'s electronic plan review solution, the Township of Orion anticipates several benefits, including streamlined plan review processes, improved collaboration between departments, enhanced data management and accessibility, and empowering subcontractors with access to essential tools.
Orion Township's commitment to efficiency, collaboration, and resident satisfaction sets a precedent for neighboring municipalities. With the e-PlanSoft™ electronic plan review solution, Orion is leading the charge in modernizing its processes and enhancing service delivery to residents and building owners.
e-PlanSoft™ is the leading provider of electronic plan review software. Our suite of products provides practical solutions to both public and private sectors to streamline and improve efficiency and effectiveness in plan reviews saving time and money.
About e-PlanSoft
