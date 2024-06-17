HitCheck Provides Assessment for Military Blast Exposure

Blast Exposure Assessment

Mobile Cognitive Assessment Tool Offered to Department of Defense and Veterans Administration to Help Assess Cognitive Decline Associated with Blast Exposure

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HitCheck, the mobile app that clinicians, athletic trainers, and military health care providers (HCPs) utilize to track subjects’ unique brain performance, is now offering assessments for blast exposure to current and former members of the military. Repetitive blast exposure during training and combat is known to negatively impact service members' health, a critical issue for the Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA).

HitCheck’s test consisting of 9 neurocognitive and neurobehavioral assessments along with a 22-question subjective symptoms test, can track brain health in approximately seven minutes. This assessment provides HCPs in the DoD with the ability to assess cognitive decline and other effects associated with repeated blast exposure. The protocol includes active-duty service members performing a baseline assessment prior to training. Following training, which may involve explosions from heavy weapons or other sources, service members will undergo post-exposure tests that compare results to their baseline. The same procedure applies during combat situations. The results from HitCheck can indicate cognitive decline and other symptoms associated with blast exposure.

VA health care providers can utilize HitCheck assessments for their patients, comparing results to the extensive normative data collected by HitCheck. While cognitive decline is a significant concern, the symptoms survey tests also assist HCPs in monitoring other areas affected by blast exposure. This exposure can lead to various physical and psychological effects on military personnel, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), hearing loss, concussions, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other long-term health issues. Symptoms experienced by military personnel exposed to blasts can include dizziness, headaches, memory problems, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.

“It is important for military personnel to receive prompt medical evaluation following blast exposure to assess cognitive abilities and monitor symptoms associated with this repetitive exposure,” said Mike Piha, CEO and Co-Founder of HitCheck.

HitCheck recently completed a project to incorporate the Neurobehavioral Symptoms Inventory (NSI) and Military Acute Concussion Evaluation (MACE 2) into a prototype for the U.S. Air Force. Ongoing research is being conducted to further validate and ensure the reliability of this program as it is offered to the DoD and VA.

About HitCheck

Drawing on decades of medical research, HitCheck translates standardized cognitive testing methods into short, simple mobile assessment tests that users can take immediately whenever and wherever a head injury is suspected. Each test measures a specific aspect of brain performance, such as coordination, memory, reaction time, executive function, and more. Once the test is complete, the technology captures important data, recording and comparing objective, quantitative results from prior performance, and highlighting changes in brain functions that may require medical attention. HitCheck currently serves over 200,000 subscribers with customers in six countries, including partnerships with Stanford University, Howard University, Baylor Scott, White Health, American Youth Football, Tennessee State Soccer Association, and the NFL Alumni Association.

For more information on HitCheck, visit HitCheck or email info@hitcheck.com.

