Trusted Business Partners Launches New Chapter in Lake Elsinore
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted Business Partners (TBP), the innovative networking organization known for its unique approach to business connections, is excited to announce the launch of its new chapter in Lake Elsinore. This chapter aims to bring TBP's distinct networking experience to the Lake Elsinore business community, offering entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses a platform to foster meaningful connections and drive growth.
Members of various networking organizations who took the best elements of their experiences and continually added new features to ensure outstanding results and return on investment found TBP. Notably, 90% of executives rank networking meetings among their top lead sources, and small meetings yield the best results. With this new chapter, TBP commits to providing tailored meetings and networking opportunities to local businesses, optimizing their success.
Despite referrals driving 32% of company revenue, only 29% of its employees have the skills to make the connections for success. The new Lake Elsinore Chapter will address this gap by serving as a training hub, teaching members the skills needed to become effective networkers. This hands-on approach includes observing new members in the field as they test their newly gained networking skills. Members from any TBP group, as well as visitors, are welcome to take part and benefit from this process.
Besides regular meetings, TBP hosts various events and mixers, providing ample opportunities for members to engage with each other and the wider business community. The Lake Elsinore Chamber of Commerce has always treated TBP with respect, and TBP is proud to be an active and productive member of the Chamber. Both organizations expect that this partnership will benefit them mutually.
Local businesses are invited to experience TBP firsthand at upcoming meetings and networking events.
"Please come and visit any of our meeting and networking opportunities," encouraged the TBP representative. "If you are uncomfortable with or new to networking, TBP can teach you the skills in the art of networking." For more information about Trusted Business Partners and the Lake Elsinore Chapter, please visit https://trustedbusiness.partners/ or contact 951-215-2020.
About Trusted Business Partners
Trusted Business Partners (TBP) is a networking organization that brings together a select group of trusted business professionals and small business owners committed to creating valuable connections. TBP focuses on facilitating the exchange of qualified business leads through an effective referral program. With a philosophy of exclusivity, TBP allows only one business per profession to join its networking groups, ensuring maximum exposure and growth opportunities for its members. TBP dedicates itself to fostering long-lasting relationships and supporting members in building more profitable businesses.
About Lake Elsinore Chamber of Commerce
A dynamic organization, the Lake Elsinore Chamber of Commerce promotes and supports the local business community. The Chamber facilitates various activities, events, and initiatives to enhance business growth and development in Lake Elsinore. The Chamber drives the region's economic prosperity by providing networking opportunities, resources, and advocacy.
Bob Hurst
