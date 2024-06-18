VetStem Cell Therapy Improves Quality of Life in Labrador Retriever with Elbow Arthritis

Cooper

Cooper, a Labrador retriever, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for elbow dysplasia and arthritis.

Stem cell therapy brought my happy boy back.” — Cooper's Owner

POWAY, CA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper, a Labrador retriever, was diagnosed with bilateral elbow dysplasia as a puppy. Elbow dysplasia is an inherited condition in which the three bones that come together to make up the elbow joint do not fit perfectly together. Due to the joint abnormality, elbow dysplasia eventually leads to osteoarthritis, which can greatly affect a dog’s quality of life.

Cooper’s condition was managed for several years on medications and supplements. But when he was 8 years old, he began to limp badly. His veterinarian diagnosed him with severe osteoarthritis in his elbows and recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. Stem cells can help to reduce inflammation in the joint, reduce pain, and regenerate damaged joint tissues. Additionally, in a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the elbow, it was found that treatment with stem cells reduced lameness and improved range of motion.

To begin the VetStem process, Cooper’s veterinarian collected fat tissue from his abdomen in a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem processing laboratory in Poway, California. Lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. The cells were divided into doses, and two injectable doses were shipped to Cooper’s vet for treatment. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Cooper was injected with one dose of his own stem cells in each elbow.

According to Cooper’s owner, he stopped limping about one week after treatment with stem cells. After approximately one month, Cooper was able to discontinue his nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication (NSAIDs). His owner stated, “He seems happy and thriving. We slowly increased our walks again and happy to report he can walk 3-4 miles a day without any consequence. He also loves going back to hiking. Stem cell therapy brought my happy boy back. Thank you.”

In addition to the two stem cell doses that were shipped for immediate treatment, several doses of Cooper’s stem cells were put into cryopreservation. This is particularly valuable for a patient like Cooper who will never have perfect, arthritis-free elbows. Cooper’s additional cells will remain in cryopreservation and can be accessed for treatment as needed for the remainder of his life. Learn more at www.VetStem.com.

