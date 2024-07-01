Northeast Health Services is Proud to Announce the Opening of New Mental Health Clinic in Somerville, Massachusetts
Northeast Health Services opens a new clinic in Somerville, offering comprehensive mental health services with a skilled team to meet the community's needs.
We're thrilled to serve the Somerville community with our new clinic. I’m proud of the skilled team we've built. We are committed to making a positive impact and excited to start this journey.”SOMERVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northeast Health Services is thrilled to announce the opening of its new clinic in Somerville, set to welcome clients starting this month. The new facility will offer a comprehensive range of mental health services and features cutting-edge technology and a team of highly experienced professionals dedicated to providing exceptional care. Conveniently located in the heart of Somerville, the clinic aims to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community, offering a full suite of personalized mental health services, including therapy, psychiatry, and medication management. The clinical team includes licensed and unlicensed therapists, board-certified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, physician assistants and clinical support team members who provide services to children, adolescents, and adults. Northeast Health Services looks forward to serving the residents of Somerville and fostering a healthier future for the community.
— Ira Gooch, Clinic Director
Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, we strive to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of our clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.
To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/. To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (508) 663-3859. We are committed to providing cutting-edge mental health solutions that meet the diverse needs of our community.
About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care Network
Northeast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, our family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work we are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.
