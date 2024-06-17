JIGUAR welcomes Sensational Kidz onto its Application Platform
JIGUAR proudly welcomes its first Canadian customer, Sensational Kidz, to its innovative Provider App, enhancing efficiency in child developmental therapy.
We are delighted to receive positive feedback from our inaugural Canadian customer. Their testimonial reaffirms our commitment to drive real value for our clients”BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JIGUAR Inc proudly announces the successful onboarding of its inaugural Canadian customer onto its innovative Provider application. This milestone marks an exciting step forward in Jiguar's mission to revolutionize child developmental therapy.
— Akshay Sharma, CEO at Jiguar
"Our decision to partner with JIGUAR was driven by their reputation for innovation and their commitment to delivering results," said Aisha Khan, Senior Management at Sensational Kidz, Brampton, ON. "Since implementing their platform, we have experienced a significant increase in efficiency and productivity. JIGUAR's solution has exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them."
Jiguar's Provider application platform empowers therapy centers with unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and performance. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises, the platform offers customizable tools and a user-friendly interface, enabling clients to achieve their goals with ease. This advanced technology supports various therapy service providers, including Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), speech pathologists, and Occupational Therapists (OTs), in efficiently tracking, monitoring, and recording children's developmental goals and progress. The platform offers instant insights into therapy progress and performance, empowering stakeholders with actionable data in real-time. Parents and caregivers can benefit from understanding their child’s therapy attendance and participation levels, fostering better collaboration with providers.
As Jiguar continues to expand its presence and innovate in the digital landscape, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to driving success for its clients. For more information about our application and how it can benefit your therapy center or family, visit https://www.jiguar.com/ or our Instagram page.
About JIGUAR:
JIGUAR is a pioneer in the field of child therapy solutions, dedicated to improving the lives of children and families through innovative technology. Jiguar Provider app is a comprehensive application designed to assist therapy service providers, including Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), speech pathologists, and Occupational Therapists (OTs), in efficiently tracking, monitoring, and recording children's developmental goals and progress. It has also developed an application for Parents, serving as the primary interface for communication with the Provider app.
Shreya Das
Jiguar Inc
+1 437-987-9167
