JIGUAR Inc Launches Innovative Child Development Therapy Application in Canada
Empowering service providers, therapists and parents with intuitive tools for enhanced therapy experiences.
JIGUAR empowers developmental therapy centers & families with innovative tools to enhance child therapy quality, making the process seamless for all stakeholders”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JIGUAR Inc, a leading innovator in developmental child care solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of its groundbreaking applications tailored for therapy service providers and parents across Canada. This innovative approach marks a significant milestone in JIGUAR's mission to revolutionize child developmental therapy by offering distinct solutions for both parents and service providers.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, JIGUAR's applications address the unique needs of each stakeholder group, providing a comprehensive platform for child developmental therapy.
For Parents, the Parent app offers:
> Screening: Early detection and identification of potential developmental concerns facilitated by an AI-enabled screening tool developed by a team of healthcare experts.
> Secure Communication: Seamless updates and schedule changes from therapy centers, ensuring transparent and instant communication for parents.
> Development Enhancing Activities: A resource library featuring goal-based activities designed to nurture a child's potential and create a positive learning environment.
For Professionals / Service Providers, the Provider's application provides:
> Session Tracking and Intake Meetings: Effortlessly manage and capture sessions with detailed notes and progress updates, empowering professionals to record invaluable insights seamlessly.
> Progress Monitoring and Reporting: Customizable goals and benchmarks for monitoring each child's progress, facilitating informed decision-making and personalized therapy plans.
> Attendance Management: Simplified attendance tracking for therapists and parents, ensuring consistency and accountability with easy session marking.
> Appointment Bookings: Streamlined appointment scheduling within the application, allowing direct bookings for parents and reducing administrative hassle.
> Real-Time Reports and Dashboards: Comprehensive reports and dynamic dashboards for instant insights into therapy progress and performance, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions in real-time.
> Automated Invoicing: Simplified invoicing and data collection for therapy sessions, ensuring compliance with various Autism Program requirements.
"Our mission at JIGUAR is to empower child developmental therapy centers and families with innovative tools that enhance the quality of therapy for children while making the process seamless for all stakeholders," said Akshay Sharma, CEO of JIGUAR. "We are thrilled to introduce these new applications, reflecting our commitment to advancing the field of ABA, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Social Skills Training, and supporting the needs of both providers and parents."
The applications are now available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store. For more information on how our applications can benefit your therapy center or family, visit JIGUAR's official website or follow us on Instagram.
About JIGUAR:
JIGUAR is a pioneer in developmental child therapy solutions, dedicated to improving the lives of children and families through innovative technology. Our applications, created by a team of pediatricians, developmental specialists, behavioral analysts, speech and language pathologists, physical therapists, and occupational therapists, track child development while screening for a multitude of concerns. Our Provider's application has best-in-class features for professionals to effectively record and track child's progress. With a team of experienced professionals and a passion for making a difference, we strive to empower childcare professionals and parents to achieve the best possible outcomes for children.
