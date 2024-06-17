【Expand Southeast Asia market】Experience Macao roadshow enjoys popularity in Bangkok

MACAU, June 17 - 【MGTO】Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok manifests Macao’s vibrant “tourism +”

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok was held with success from 14 to 16 June. The Office presented a variety of themed booths and interactive game zones in collaboration with Macao’s travel trade and partnered with Thailand tourism operators in launching special travel offers. A multitude of local spectators was drawn to the roadshow for an experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +”, as part of the Office’s pursuit of the Southeast Asia market.

Roadshow attracts 190,000 spectators in Bangkok

Following the success of the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Mega Roadshow in Bangkok in June 2023, MGTO once again held a mega roadshow in Bangkok this year, opting for the iconic shopping complex Central World in the city to capture the gaze of potential high-end travelers. Incorporating the meaning of “Ma Ma” in Thai language – a heartfelt invitation for all to join, the three-day Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok was themed as “Experience Macao, Ma Ma Macao”, cordially inviting Thai residents to experience Macao in their own language. As MGTO’s fifth overseas roadshow of the year, the event engaged over 190,000 spectators over three days.

The roadshow featured booths selling Macao tourism products, performance stage and various interactive zones. The Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao ran booths to promote their tourism facilities and new elements. The roadshow also spotlighted special offers on hotels, discounted air tickets and packages from Air Macau, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Greater Bay Airlines, attracting local residents for purchase and a first-hand experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +”. About 864 hotel and air ticket products were sold online and offline during the three-day event, equivalent to over 6.30 million Thai Baht (i.e. about 1.38 million patacas). Thailand residents can purchase discounted air tickets or packages to Macao on the airlines’ websites with the electronic coupons obtained during the roadshow within a week.

Updates Seminar & Travel Mart yields good results

In tandem with the roadshow, the Office led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Bangkok and hosted the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart Bangkok 2024”, which gathered about 150 industry participants from both sides for keen discussions of partnership opportunities. It was a boon for drawing potential leisure and MICE travelers from Thailand.

Diverse promotional campaign highlights destination appeal

MGTO unfolded an array of online and offline promotional initiatives to widen the presence of the Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok, including placing advertisements on outdoor electronic screens and along the Bangkok Mass Transit System, posting promotional videos on TikTok, launching the online dance challenge contest on TikTok and staging a flash dance show in a shopping mall. Media coverage and interviews were also arranged on site. Various Thailand media featured the roadshow and Macao’s new travel trends extensively.

Thai popstars and travel influencers augment promotional impact

The roadshow was enlivened by a kaleidoscope of activities and stage performances. Thai popstars Tay (Tawan Vihokratana) and New (Thitipoom Techaapaikhun) delivered singing performances. Famous Thai travel bloggers Wanchai and Asapapailong, well-known singer and songwriter Tor Saksit and his mother, performed and shared about their wonderful trip experience in Macao at the roadshow. Famous Tiktok KOLs in Thailand including Bumchess, Bentenntn, Carrybradshaw and RelationTrips, as well as lifestyle and entertainment Facebook pages including The Standard Pop, Jey Moy, Bunterng Na Tood and Manud Tood were invited to release posts and videos about their roadshow experiences on social media to fuel destination marketing.

Five successive roadshows for overseas marketing

This year (2024), MGTO has been actively organizing mega promotional events in overseas markets. The Office held successful mega roadshows in Tokyo (Japan), Singapore, Jakarta (Indonesia), Seoul (Korea) and Bangkok (Thailand) in the past several months. Another roadshow will ensue in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) for a showcase of Macao’s “tourism +” offerings. To support industry partners’ exploration of business opportunities, destination presentation and networking seminars are held concurrently for the travel trade there as well. MGTO will continue to engage in major regional and international travel fairs to raise Macao’s international profile and presence as a travel destination.