DailyPay Announces TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification For Its Earned Wage Access Solution
Certification By Texas Department of Information Resources Signifies That DailyPay Meets the Rigorous Data Security Standards Set Forth By Texas State Agencies Managing Infrastructure
Our TX-RAMP certification is a meaningful milestone in the state of Texas, and another indication that DailyPay is ‘open for business’ for public sector organizations across the country”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DailyPay, a leading worktech company, announced today that its industry-leading earned wage access solution that supports the financial wellness of millions of workers nationwide has received Level 2 Certification based on the security requirements of the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP).
As part of the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), the TX-RAMP program addresses the security of commercial cloud computing products and services that process data for Texas state agencies. Identifying and deploying TX-RAMP-compliant technologies helps state government officials manage risk in a cloud-based environment.
Level 2 Certification is for confidential/regulated data in moderate or high impact systems and is the highest level of TX-RAMP certification.
DailyPay works with leading organizations across the country and enables employees to access their earned wages on a daily basis instead of having to rely on monthly or biweekly pay cycles. DailyPay enhances employee recruiting, retention, and financial wellness while integrating seamlessly with major payroll systems.
“We are honored to make DailyPay a reality for our nation’s civil servants. Our TX-RAMP certification is a meaningful milestone in the state of Texas, and another indication that DailyPay is ‘open for business’ for public sector organizations across the country,” said Alexander Haig, Vice President of Public Sector at DailyPay.
About DailyPay, Inc.
DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.
