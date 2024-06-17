RE: Pittsford US Route 7

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 in Pittsford between Arch Street and VT Route 3 has been reopened.

Thank you

From: Sheehan, Ryan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, June 17, 2024 11:18 AM

US Route 7 in Pittsford is being closed between Arch St and VT Route 3 due to an evolving incident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Further details are not yet available. Updates will be provided when possible.

Thank you