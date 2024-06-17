RE: Pittsford US Route 7
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 in Pittsford between Arch Street and VT Route 3 has been reopened.
Thank you
Kaylie Cadorette
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
From: Sheehan, Ryan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, June 17, 2024 11:18 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Pittsford US Route 7
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 in Pittsford is being closed between Arch St and VT Route 3 due to an evolving incident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Further details are not yet available. Updates will be provided when possible.
Thank you
Ryan Sheehan
Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP
ECD I
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600