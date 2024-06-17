Submit Release
RE: Pittsford US Route 7

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 7 in Pittsford between Arch Street and VT Route 3 has been reopened.

 

Thank you

 

 

Kaylie Cadorette
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX

 

US Route 7 in Pittsford is being closed between Arch St and VT Route 3 due to an evolving incident.  Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Further details are not yet available.  Updates will be provided when possible.

Thank you

Ryan Sheehan

Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP

ECD I

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

