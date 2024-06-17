Auscura is Revolutionizing Home Healthcare with Smart Technology

FIGURE

Auscura has tailored its SmartContact™ platform to revolutionize home healthcare with features that set new standards for visiting staff benchmarking.

Our team designed SmartContact™ to enhance the overall patient experience and support healthcare providers in achieving their performance goals.” — PJ Hussey, COO of Auscura

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartContact™, with its user-friendly interface and intuitive design, leverages mobile technology to empower patients and approved family members to engage with their care teams. This innovative approach ensures that any concerns or issues following each visit are promptly reported and addressed, improving health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

In the era of value-based care contracts, performance metrics must represent a balanced scorecard using Quality, Utilization, Efficiency, Satisfaction, and Teamwork, the "QUEST" components. The HHCAHPS survey items include the ability to uncover and resolve patient wellbeing concerns. SmartContact's advanced issues screening technology identifies problems, allowing swift resolution of complaints, essential for enhancing patient outcomes, fostering loyalty, and maximizing VBP reimbursement.

CASE STUDY

A 2022 case study was conducted with the Visiting Nurses Association Health Group (VNAHG) in Central New Jersey. Post-visit, patients received SMS links to a secure check-in site, allowing them to forward any questions or concerns to clinicians. Among 601 survey respondents, 8% reported issues such as pain control, changing symptoms, medication concerns, supply needs, and follow-up questions. Clinical teams promptly addressed these concerns, significantly improving communication scores and patient/family satisfaction (see FIGURE).

IMPACT

Implementing SmartContact™ led to a significant boost in the HHCAHPS composite score for communication between providers and patients. Moreover, the modified net promoter score (mNPS) showed a positive trend across all staff types, including nurses, social workers, and physical therapists. This metric, which measures the difference between satisfied patients and those with less favorable experiences, underscores the tangible impact of SmartContact™ on patient satisfaction and healthcare provider performance.

ABOUT AUSCURA

Auscura, a pioneer in healthcare technology, uses advanced automation and artificial intelligence to enhance value-based care delivery across various healthcare use cases. It enables organizations to transform complex data sets into actionable business intelligence reports.