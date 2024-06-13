Auscura Announces the Launch of HERO, its Histopathology Electronic Reporting Optimizer

Auscura

HERO is a technology that simplifies the steps between submitting an order to analyze a tissue specimen and obtaining the final histopathology report.

I am proud of our team for taking a brilliant concept by a nationally renowned dermatopathologist and turning it into a high-value platform that enhances patient safety and simplifies staff workflows.” — Dr. Tom Scaletta, CEO of Auscura

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of subject matter and clinical informatics experts developed HERO, the Histopathology Electronic Reporting Optimizer, to address important gaps in histopathology processing. HERO uses advanced automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the Quality, Utilization, Efficiency, Satisfaction, and Teamwork components of the "QUEST" framework, which is linked to value-based care.

HERO demonstrates Auscura's capability to apply smart technology to value-based care, optimizing workflows associated with the three key pathology processes: specimen preparation, interpretation, and reporting. The HERO platform reduces frustration and burnout for clerical staff, lab technicians, and histopathologists.

HERO was created to enhance each phase of histopathology:

1. Pre-analysis includes data integration, simplified accessioning, team communication, and workload balancing.

2. The Analysis phase involves structured interpretation, assignment of diagnoses and billing codes, and recommendations for additional testing.

3. Post-analysis involves information sharing, issuing alerts, and generating business intelligence reports.

HERO is a cloud-based solution that effortlessly handles large image files, ensuring seamless data retrieval and processing. Data is securely stored on HIPAA-compliant servers with robust cyber threat protection features. Healthcare professionals can access HERO from anywhere with an internet connection, freeing them from the constraints of local installations.

Auscura's cloud-based HERO platform, which will include AI-powered data workflow optimization for the histopathology space, is expected to officially launch in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Auscura

Auscura uses advanced automation and artificial intelligence to enhance the delivery of value-based care across various healthcare use cases, enabling organizations to transform complex data sets into actionable business intelligence reports.