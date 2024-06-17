Submit Release
New Portal Functionality: Calculated Interest in SmartSearch

Portal users can now see calculated interest. Users can navigate to a case using SmartSearch and then scroll to the Financial Information section to see the “Calculated interest as of” the date being viewed. For example, if reviewing a case today, the amount reflected would be the “Calculated interest as of 6/17/2024.”

Portal calculated interest example

It is important to note, this does not update the Enterprise Justice (Odyssey) case record but instead only shows a Portal user the interest as of the date being viewed.

While previous guidance has been to contact the Clerk’s office for interest calculations, we hope this functionality will reduce or eliminate those calls.

We will also share this on the Portal informational banner. In addition, while not yet operational, AOC will be developing guidelines for procedures to allow judgments to be paid online.

