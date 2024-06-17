EmberOT and Opscura Announce Partnership to Elevate Industrial Cybersecurity
Collaboration bridges OT visibility gap and enhances operational resilience for critical infrastructure
Through this partnership with EmberOT, we have created a cost-efficient, simple, drop-in solution that delivers immediate protection for industrial operations.”CHANDLER, AZ, U.S.A., June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an important move for the industrial cybersecurity sector, EmberOT and Opscura have joined forces to introduce a unified solution aimed at addressing the critical and evolving challenges in Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). This partnership marks a significant advancement in safeguarding vital industrial processes and data against increasingly sophisticated threats.
— Opscura CEO Brian Brammeier
— The Challenge of Invisibility in OT Environments —
Recent reports reveal a concerning trend: Over 73% of industrial environments lack visibility into their OT assets. This stark visibility gap not only exposes critical infrastructure to undetected threats and unauthorized access but also underscores the urgent need for comprehensive asset protection and visibility.
— A Pioneering Solution for Comprehensive Industrial Security —
Combining Opscura’s cutting-edge segmentation, encryption, and cloaking technologies with EmberOT’s unmatched asset discovery and continuous observability, the collaboration between the two companies offers an integrated approach to industrial cybersecurity.
Jori VanAntwerp, Founder & CEO at EmberOT, notes, “By joining forces with Opscura, we are looking to advance the frontier of industrial cybersecurity. By merging our observability and detection expertise with Opscura’s robust network protection technologies, we are fostering a safer, more secure future for critical infrastructure organizations.”
— Key Features of the EmberOT + Opscura Joint Offering —
This innovative partnership ensures every device within OT environments is both accounted for and protected through features that enhance and augment each solution.
▶ Segmentation + Asset Visibility: Opscura enables fine-tuned network segmentation and network data streams without disruption. EmberOT’s software-based solution delivers up to 100% visibility in OT environments, leveraging sensor technology to protect assets at scale.
▶ Continuous Observability and Risk Indexing: Real-time threat detection and defense capabilities offer actionable insights for quantifying risk and prioritizing vulnerabilities.
▶ Customizable Threat & OT Detection: Standout features that allow users to author and/or upload customized operational and threat detection rules, providing an unmatched level of security customization.
— Strategic Advantages of the Integration —
The collaboration between Opscura and EmberOT not only bridges the visibility gap in OT environments but also enhances operational resilience by safeguarding systems and reducing the attack surface. The joint solution’s streamlined deployment, leveraging an organization’s existing infrastructure, minimizes disruption and costs and maximizes efficiency. The combined offering also equips security teams with curated, actionable data for informed decision-making, enhancing both the security posture and operational effectiveness of critical infrastructure organizations.
"Through this partnership with EmberOT, we have created a cost-efficient, simple, drop-in solution that delivers immediate protection for industrial operations,” states Opscura CEO Brian Brammeier. “This provides far more than data and asset visibility; it ensures resilience and operational continuity in an increasingly complex threat landscape."
— A Unified Vision for Industrial Cybersecurity —
By combining Opscura’s network protection innovations with EmberOT’s observability and detection capabilities, the partnership signals a significant step forward in securing critical industrial operations. EmberOT and Opscura are committed to redefining industrial cybersecurity by addressing the challenges of today and paving the way for a safer tomorrow.
For more information on how this partnership can transform your OT security landscape, visit https://emberot.com/ and https://www.opscura.io/.
---
About EmberOT
EmberOT is at the forefront of operational technology (OT) security, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to protect critical infrastructure within energy, utilities, and manufacturing sectors. With an intuitive architecture and advanced software sensors, EmberOT simplifies the complex task of securing OT networks against an evolving threat landscape. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/.
About Opscura
Opscura protects and connects industrial networks with easy-to-use innovations that are safe to use deep within operational infrastructure. Validated by global partners such as Schneider Electric, Opscura reduces operational risks by protecting vulnerable legacy industrial assets and data, eliminating deep-level attacker footholds, and enriching threat visibility data. Brownfield and greenfield global customers rely on Opscura for OT cloaking, isolation, and Zero Trust authentication, together with simplified IT-OT connectivity. Learn more at https://www.opscura.io/.
Media Contacts
JVAN Consulting for EmberOT
news@emberot.com
Maialen Zubillaga for Opscura
maialen.zubillaga@zinkupmarketing.com
JVAN Consulting for EmberOT
Maialen Zubillaga for Opscura
email us here