BrightMove Announces Major Enhancement to Back Office Module
Enhanced Back Office module boosts profitability with QuickBooks sync, custom catalogs, and automated fee realization. Transform your billing today!SAINT AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL, US, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrightMove, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based recruiting software for RPO, PEO, Staffing and HR, is thrilled to announce a significant update to its Back Office module. Originally released in 2015, this update marks the most substantial enhancement to the module since its inception.
New Features and Enhancements
The updated Back Office module introduces three major features designed to streamline operations and boost profitability for recruiting teams:
1. Two-Way Sync Integration with QuickBooks Online
Seamlessly synchronize data between BrightMove and QuickBooks Online.
Eliminate manual data entry, reducing errors and saving time.
Ensure real-time financial accuracy across platforms.
2. Custom Catalog Creation
Build personalized catalogs tailored to your organization's services.
Simplify the management of various offerings, ensuring consistency and efficiency.
Easily update and maintain service catalogs to meet evolving business needs
Create customized invoicing terms, allowing your organization to charge your customers in accordance with your specific commercial terms.
3. Fee Realization and Charging Capabilities
Automate the realization and charging of fees for services rendered.
Enhance billing accuracy and timeliness, improving cash flow.
Utilize built-in analytics to identify top-performing services and adjust pricing strategies accordingly.
Avoid missing revenue opportunities for services rendered through built-in revenue protection business rules.
Value Proposition
The enhanced Back Office module is designed to increase the profitability of fee services for recruiting teams through advanced automation and insightful analytics. Key benefits include:
Increased Profitability: Automate fee realization and charging, reducing manual processes and increasing revenue accuracy.
Cost Efficiency: Decrease the costs associated with billing customers by leveraging automation.
Service Insights: Gain deeper awareness into which services are sold most consistently, enabling data-driven decision-making to optimize service offerings.
About BrightMove, Inc.
BrightMove, Inc. is a recognized leader in providing innovative cloud-based recruiting software solutions. With a focus on empowering staffing and recruitment professionals, BrightMove delivers tools that enhance productivity, streamline operations, and drive business growth.
For more information about the enhanced Back Office module and other BrightMove solutions, please visit www.brightmove.com.
BrightMove, Inc. reserves the right to make improvements and/or changes to the product features and functionality described in this press release at any time without notice.
