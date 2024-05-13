Back to Back, BrightMove Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2024 Stevie(R) Awards for Sales & Customer Service
Building on last year's success, BrightMove won the Gold Stevie Award for 2024 Customer Service Success - Business Services Industry.
Our #1 Goal Is To Create Software Our Customers Love To Use.”SAINT AUGUSTINE BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At BrightMove, our #1 goal is to make software our customers love to use.
— Jimmy Hurff
BrightMove, Inc. has been presented with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Success - Business Service Industry category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This was BrightMove's second, consecutive time receiving this recognition, following up on the recognition in 2023. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, April 12.
Winners of the 2024 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service, a worldwide public vote, were announced. Voting was conducted from March 6 through March 29, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in 10 industry categories. Close to 40,000 votes were cast this year.
All organizations honored in the Customer Service Department of the Year categories of this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were eligible to be included in voting for the People's Choice Awards. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, now in their 18th year, are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.
About BrightMove, Inc.
Headquartered in St. Augustine Beach, Florida, BrightMove provides a cloud-based platform for RPO, PEO, Staffing and Human Resources teams around the world. BrightMove pioneered applicant tracking software (ATS) beginning in 2005 and is now a global innovation leader in the hiring technology and recruitment process outsourcing software industry. BrightMove's comprehensive applicant tracking system was built with candidates, recruiters and hiring managers in mind. BrightMove provides all of the tools and features recruiters need to make more placements and achieve greater ROI, while providing a great applicant experience for candidates. BrightMove has received many awards, including four Stevie Awards for customer support in 2024, 2023, 2019, 2018 and 2017; Software Advice named BrightMove to their list of Front Runners for ATS in 2019; HRO Today's Baker's Dozen named BrightMove as the 2020 winner for Talent Management Technology; HRO Today's Baker's Dozen in 2019 ranked BrightMove as #3 for Quality of Service Leaders and #8 for Breadth of Features and Size of Deal Leaders. Learn more about BrightMove at https://brightmove.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
