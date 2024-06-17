Serrala introduces new AI-driven finance automation solutions at Serrala Summit 2024
Serrala hosted its highly anticipated Serrala Summit bringing together over 300 finance leaders and professionals to explore future-facing innovations.
Integrating emerging technology to drive true finance automation will create a new generation of CFOs propelling significant growth for their organizations”NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serrala, a leading global innovator in financial automation software, hosted its highly anticipated Serrala Summit in Hamburg on June 6 and 7, bringing together over 300 finance leaders and professionals to explore future-facing innovations and advancements in financial automation. The two-day event featured 25 sessions, 9 demo stations, and over 7 partners.
Serrala announced new generative AI capabilities in the new version of its Invoice to Cash solution, Alevate AP, which now includes AI integration through Microsoft Teams, building upon its existing capture engine capabilities. This cloud-native solution is the first offering from Serrala to bring these new Gen AI and Microsoft Teams features to the market, marking a significant step towards a more automated and efficient accounts payable process.
Exploring AI's potential in the office of the CFO was central to discussions and keynotes by experts and customers. SAP’s AI expert provided key insights into the role of AI in shaping the future of finance. As an SAP-certified partner, Serrala is dedicated to leveraging the latest advancements in SAP technology to deliver outstanding solutions to its customers.
Partners and industry leaders such as Microsoft and Commerzbank were also present at the Summit, highlighting Serrala's commitment to build strong and collaborative relationships to address the evolving needs of finance teams.
“Integrating emerging technology to drive true finance automation will create a new generation of CFOs propelling significant growth for their organizations.” says Chief Technology and Product Officer, Rami Chahine. “The Serrala Summit 2024 was the perfect setup to exhibit the bold vision Serrala has for the future and how Gen AI will be an essential part of our solutions.”
About Serrala
Serrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.
Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.
We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.
