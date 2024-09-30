Small and medium-sized enterprises info day, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 18 October 2024, 09:30 (CEST) to 18 October 2024, 16:15 (CEST)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is organising a hybrid SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) info day on 18 October 2024.

The SME info day is a training event dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises in the pharmaceutical sector. It highlights programmes and initiatives and provides updates on regulatory topics related to medicines for human use. This year’s event covers various topics such as EMA scientific advice, clinical trials, medical devices, the new EU HTA regulation, the new EMA fee regulation and medicine shortages.

This “Meet EMA” event will provide an opportunity for SME's to engage with EMA staff from different departments to increase awareness of the range of support available at EMA.

The event is open to companies assigned SME status by EMA and representatives of stakeholder organisations. Furthermore, it will be broadcast and recorded for interested parties to follow the proceedings.

A video recording will be made available after the event.