Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Finland Alexander Stubb

CANADA, June 17 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, on the margins of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Switzerland.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated President Stubb on his election win and looked forward to working together on priorities shared by Canada and Finland, including fighting climate change, addressing energy insecurity, and building clean economies.

The Prime Minister and the President reiterated their commitment to stand with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression and emphasized the importance of global solidarity in support of a just and sustainable peace. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for President Zelenskyy’s diplomatic efforts toward peace.

The two leaders underlined the importance of ensuring the safety, security, and defence of the Arctic, and in this context, highlighted notable shipbuilding investments between industry leaders in their two countries. They emphasized their commitment to defending Arctic sovereignty and discussed ways that Canada, Finland, and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Allies and partners can work together in defence of NATO’s northern flank.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Stubb acknowledged the close bilateral relationship between Canada and Finland and agreed to remain in close contact as they advance shared priorities.

