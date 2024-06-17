Podcast: Can Working Remotely Improve Schedulers’ Productivity?

June 17, 2024

Even though social distancing is no longer the norm, many business aviation schedulers and dispatchers continue to work from home at least part-time. How might that affect their ability to perform these important roles? “With the right person and the right work ethic, [working remotely] can truly enhance productivity and the overall work life balance,” says Schweizer Engineering’s Jen Perez. “When I first moved to working remote, my productivity actually went up. I was able to take on more tasks because I had less distractions.”

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

Diane Bassetti, flight coordinator at Nationwide

Kody Bjork, flight support manager for Clay Lacy Aviation

Jen Perez, senior corporate aircraft scheduler for Schweitzer Engineering

