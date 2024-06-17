Submit Release
Podcast: Can Working Remotely Improve Schedulers’ Productivity?

June 17, 2024

Even though social distancing is no longer the norm, many business aviation schedulers and dispatchers continue to work from home at least part-time. How might that affect their ability to perform these important roles? “With the right person and the right work ethic, [working remotely] can truly enhance productivity and the overall work life balance,” says Schweizer Engineering’s Jen Perez. “When I first moved to working remote, my productivity actually went up. I was able to take on more tasks because I had less distractions.”

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

  • Diane Bassetti, flight coordinator at Nationwide
  • Kody Bjork, flight support manager for Clay Lacy Aviation
  • Jen Perez, senior corporate aircraft scheduler for Schweitzer Engineering
June 3, 2024

This year's storm season has already brought a wave of severe weather activity across the U.S. Personnel at the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center, including NBAA's Air Traffic Services team, are ready to assist business aircraft pilots as they navigate around stormy weather.

May 20, 2024

Some charter operators are making public their key performance indicators, or KPIs, to provide greater transparency for customers. In Part 2 of this two-part episode, industry advocates discuss why tracking and publishing such data can not only benefit those companies, but the entire charter market.

May 13, 2024

There is a growing trend among charter operators, fractional companies and jet card providers to track and publish key performance indicators, or KPIs, to assist clients in finding the right company for their needs.

May 6, 2024

The NBAA Management Guide is widely regarded as the industry's how-to manual and the latest revision published earlier this year was virtually a complete overhaul that now aligns with NBAA's Certified Aviation Manager program.

