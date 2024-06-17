Black Heart Association Announces "Guard Your Heart" National Tour
A 24-month campaign that will combat cardiovascular disease disparities in underserved communities, New program expands access to LDL-C and Lp(a) testing
We are thrilled to launch the 'Guard Your Heart' National Tour, a transformative initiative aimed at combating cardiovascular disease disparities in underserved communities”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Heart Association (BHA), a non-profit organization renowned for transforming healthcare access and quality in historically underserved communities, proudly unveils the “Guard Your Heart” National Tour. Set to unfold from July 2024 through July 2026, this initiative, sponsored by Amgen, a leading biotechnology company, will travel nationwide to intentionally reach communities at high risk for heart attacks and strokes. Amgen is contributing $1 million to this initiative that will expand access to LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and LP(a) testing and aligns with the company’s bold ambition to halve the number of cardiovascular events by 2030.
"We are thrilled to launch the 'Guard Your Heart' National Tour, a transformative initiative aimed at combating cardiovascular disease disparities in underserved communities," said Fredrick Robinson, Co-Founder of the Black Heart Association. “This tour is not just about raising awareness; it's about driving real change and improving the health outcomes of those who need it most. With the generous support of Amgen to expand access to crucial LDL-C and Lp(a) testing, we are taking significant strides toward saving lives and, above all else, helping individuals guard their hearts.”
The "Guard Your Heart" Tour is set to launch in New Orleans on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Some of the upcoming activations and dates for the tour include:
New Orleans, Louisiana: July 4 - July 5, 2024
Broccoli City Music Festival, Washington DC: July 27 - July 28, 2024
Martha’s Vineyard, Oak Bluffs, MA: August 12 - August 13, 2024
The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Conference, Washington, DC: September 11 - September 15, 2024
More activations and dates will be announced.
"Amgen is committed to bending the curve in cardiovascular disease, which has been a growing public health crisis in the United States," said Paul Burton, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Amgen. "Limited access to preventive screening services – like LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) and Lp(a) testing – has fueled cardiovascular disparities in underserved communities alongside other social determinants of health. Together with the Black Heart Association, we're addressing these challenges by directly bringing critical resources and education to communities at higher risk for heart health events."
As tens of thousands of attendees are expected at each event, the tour presents a unique opportunity to conduct screenings for LDL-C and Lp(a), crucial markers for cardiovascular health. Over the 24-month campaign, BHA anticipates testing and educating over 10,000 individuals, greatly enhancing the potential for a healthier future in these communities. The tour promises not only to bring crucial health services to those often left out of the healthcare system but also to provide a culturally immersive experience that resonates with and fulfills the distinct needs of each community.
For more information about the “Guard Your Heart” Tour or to get involved, please visit our website at https://www.blackheartassociation.org.
ABOUT BLACK HEART ASSOCIATION (BHA)
Black Heart Association (BHA) is a nonprofit organization focused on improving health outcomes in communities of color. BHA aims to eliminate heart health disparities in black and brown communities through advocacy, education, and empowerment. They promote healthy hearts by advocating for people of color, primarily in underserved communities with little or no access to health care. Founded by a three-time heart attack survivor, our organization understands the importance of screenings and education as ways to prevent heart disease. BHA takes action through our advocacy to help individuals understand the causes, effects, and symptoms of heart disease and take action to help prevent heart disease in those who are considered more at risk.
