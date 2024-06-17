Sphere to Demo at Qualcomm’s Booth at AWE 2024, Transforming Collaboration through Cross-Device Spatial Computing

XR Remote Assistance Sphere Logo

Sphere demos cross-device XR experience at AWE 2024 with Qualcomm, showing audiences the power of transforming spatial computing into spatial collaboration.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sphere, a leading provider of XR software for enterprise collaboration and productivity, today announced a showcase of its remote-assistance demo at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s booth at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2024, taking place June 18-20 in Long Beach, California.

Sphere will be prominently featured at Qualcomm Technologies' booth (#209), situated at the entrance of the tradeshow floor. This demonstration underscores the collaboration between the two companies, including how Sphere is utilizing Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Platform to deliver powerful, purpose-driven spatial collaboration functionality.

Built on the foundation of driving standardization in development, Snapdragon Spaces directly addresses the challenge of compatibility within the XR landscape – a critical factor for Sphere's commitment to offering a hardware-agnostic solution in a fragmented market. At the booth, Sphere will showcase its seamless cross-device experience across both the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX device and the Skyworth 1C.

Attendees will get to experience an engaging remote assistance scenario featuring a rich array of assets – images, videos, and step-by-step workflows – to guide users through fixing a 3D model of an aircraft. This multi-user demo reflects Sphere's real-world applications in aerospace & defense, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and more. Sphere is a trusted solution for Fortune 500 companies like Micron, Pfizer, Volkswagen, and Heidelberg Hospital; its daily deployments enable customers to supercharge collaboration, empower sales teams to close more deals, managers to improve training efficiency, and frontline staff to work with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

Steve Lukas, Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., emphasizes the value Sphere brings to the table: "We are thrilled to demo Sphere’s solution in our booth at AWE 2024. Sphere is a prime example of how innovative companies can leverage Snapdragon Spaces to create secure, device-agnostic XR solutions that redefine collaboration.”

Jason Lee, Head of Sales at Sphere, echoes the sentiment, highlighting the alignment between the two companies: "Working with the Snapdragon Spaces team has been instrumental in our mission to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds and democratize XR for the enterprise. We envision a future powered by spatial collaboration and continue to show our unwavering commitment to customer success. We're excited to showcase the potential of Sphere at AWE."

About Sphere

Sphere revolutionizes professional team collaboration by overcoming the limitations of screen-based interactions and remote communication. As the preferred XR software for enterprise, Sphere integrates powerful extended reality (XR) technology into the physical environment to supercharge employee productivity. The all-in-one application optimizes a range of use-cases, including collaborative work, sales showcasing, immersive onboarding and training, as well as remote-assistance. With daily deployments in real-world scenarios, Sphere empowers users to outpace competitors by enhancing cross-boundary connections and maximizing the effectiveness of every interaction. As the most comprehensive and interoperable XR solution on the market, Sphere is trusted by world-renowned companies in the manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and defense sectors.

