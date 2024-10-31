Sphere Unveils Transformative AI Spatial Intelligence for XR, Redefining Enterprise Productivity

Sphere enters the final weeks of its Republic investment campaign to accelerate development of its AI-powered Spatial Intelligence Agent, driving XR innovation.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sphere, a leading provider of XR software for enterprise collaboration and productivity, has introduced its "Spatial Intelligence Agent," an AI-powered tool delivering real-time, contextual insights within XR environments. This advanced integration enables AI to intelligently perceive and respond to users’ surroundings, effectively giving AI “eyes and ears.”

Sphere’s AI is set to transform how businesses interact with data and technology, enabling faster, more informed decision-making at the point of need.

To accelerate development and bring this technology to market, Sphere is raising funds through Republic, a leading online investment platform, with the campaign set to close on November 16.

Redefining Enterprise XR with AI-Driven Spatial Intelligence

Sphere has achieved the first two phases of its integration, setting a new standard for interactive, intelligent support in the workplace:

Phase One: Textual AI Interaction – Users can ask the AI questions and receive text-based responses directly in their XR workspace for immediate access to critical information.

Phase Two: Voice and Visual Interaction – Users can interact with the AI using natural, two-way voice commands and capture images with their XR headset to inquire about their physical surroundings, allowing the AI to analyze and deliver instant, relevant information.

To see these initial phases in action, watch Sphere’s beta demonstration video here.

Building on these achievements, Sphere is advancing to the final development stages:

Phase Three: Instant Resource Access – The AI instantly retrieves task-specific resources, such as PDFs, images, and videos, directly within the user’s field of view, drawing from secure corporate data pools to support real-time operational needs.

Phase Four: Advanced Contextual and Spatial Feedback – Sphere’s AI will provide 3D spatial guidance by analyzing the physical surroundings and highlighting relevant components within the operational environment. For example, a user will be able to look at a malfunctioning piece of equipment and ask, “What issues are present with this machine?” and receive step-by-step, visually guided responses. This groundbreaking advancement will enable businesses to quickly identify and address issues, driving significant gains in operational efficiency.

Secure, Enterprise-Grade AI

Unlike public AI models, Sphere’s Spatial Intelligence Agent is designed exclusively to operate on private, enterprise-specific data, ensuring compliance with stringent industry standards. This capability is critical for industries like aerospace, manufacturing, and automotive, where data security is paramount.



"This integration marks a major shift in enterprise AI, merging spatial computing with secure corporate data to solve complex challenges directly in real-world settings," said Sven Brunner, CEO of Sphere. "Unlike most traditional, text-based chatbots, our AI will interpret its surroundings in real-time, delivering context-aware insights that help teams make faster, more precise decisions and optimize productivity."

Investment Campaign on Republic to Advance Development

Sphere is raising up to $1.24M on Republic’s investment platform to advance the Spatial Intelligence Agent's final stages of development. To learn more about this opportunity as the campaign enters its final weeks, visit Sphere’s page on Republic.

About Sphere

Sphere is a leading provider of enterprise extended reality (XR) software designed to elevate professional team collaboration beyond the limitations of traditional screen-based interactions and remote communication. Sphere enables spatial collaboration, immersive onboarding and training, and seamless remote assistance. With global deployments across industries, including aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and healthcare, Sphere helps organizations improve operational efficiency, enhance training effectiveness, and streamline complex workflows.

www.sphere.tech

About Republic

Republic is a leading US fintech company that allows everyone to invest in private market equity, debt or crypto offerings through their retail platform.

https://republic.com/

