Medical Marketing Whiz announces webinar for healthcare providers "Smart Marketing on a Budget" on June 26, 2024
Medical Marketing Whiz and IBAN announce a co-sponsored webinar, "SMART MARKETING ON A BUDGET: How to Become The #1 Go-To Provider Without Breaking The Bank."
This informative webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at 12:30pm Eastern / 9:30am Pacific.
In today's competitive healthcare industry, it can be challenging for healthcare providers to stand out and attract new patients without spending a fortune on marketing. That's why Medical Marketing Whiz and the International Business Association for Nurses (IBAN) have teamed up to offer this webinar, which will provide valuable insights and strategies for healthcare providers to effectively market themselves on a budget.
During the webinar, attendees will learn how to identify their target audience, create a strong brand, and utilize cost-effective marketing tactics to reach potential patients. The speakers, who are experts in the field of healthcare marketing, will also share real-life success stories and practical tips that attendees can implement right away to see results.
"We are thrilled to partner with the International Business Association for Nurses to offer this webinar on smart marketing for healthcare providers," said Lori Werner, CEO of Medical Marketing Whiz. "Our goal is to help healthcare providers achieve success without breaking the bank, and we believe this webinar will provide valuable insights and strategies to do just that."
Attendees will learn:
1) How to use social media to attract the right patients in the local area
2) How to optimize Google Business Profiles in order to show up in the top 3 search results
3) How to leverage the internal patient database for referrals and new procedures
4) How to use education-based marketing strategies like webinars, podcasts and events to generate immediate revenue
The webinar is open to all healthcare providers, including doctors, nurse practitioners, medical spa owners, naturopathic physicians, and other allied health professionals. Registration is now open and can be accessed through the Medical Marketing Whiz website. Don't miss this opportunity to learn how to become the #1 go-to provider in your area without breaking the bank. Register now and join us on June 26 for this informative webinar.
As a bonus, all attendees will receive a free copy of the book "Lady Doc Marketing" available on Amazon.com authored by Lori Werner and Sherry Sbraccia of Medical Marketing Whiz.
Medical Marketing Whiz:
Medical Marketing Whiz, a leader in healthcare marketing, specializes in helping medical practices, particularly in ob-gyn, aesthetics, functional medicine, and naturopathic medicine, grow their patient base and enhance their online presence. Through expert SEO, social media marketing, and email campaigns, Medical Marketing Whiz provides tailored strategies that drive patient engagement and practice growth. Their upcoming summer promotion aims to deliver exceptional value, combining their proven methodologies with personalized support to ensure sustained success for their clients.
International Business Association for Nurses (IBAN):
The International Business Association for Nurses (IBAN) is a global organization dedicated to empowering nurses through business education and professional development. IBAN provides resources, networking opportunities, and training programs to help nurses advance their careers and explore entrepreneurial ventures within the healthcare industry. By fostering a community of nurse leaders, IBAN aims to bridge the gap between clinical expertise and business acumen, ultimately enhancing the impact of nursing professionals worldwide.
