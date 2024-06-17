CraveBooks Launches PixelScroll.com, a New Platform for Non-Fiction Enthusiasts

Explore and celebrate non-fiction with PixelScroll.com, CraveBooks' latest platform dedicated to factual books and author-reader connections.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks, a leading online destination for book enthusiasts and authors, is thrilled to announce the launch of PixelScroll.com, a new platform exclusively dedicated to non-fiction books. This exciting addition to the CraveBooks ecosystem aims to create a vibrant community where readers and authors can explore, share, and celebrate the diverse world of factual literature.

PixelScroll.com will feature an extensive range of non-fiction categories, including biographies, memoirs, self-help, history, science, and more. The platform is designed to cater to the growing demand for high-quality non-fiction content and to provide a dedicated space for authors to showcase their work and connect with readers.

"We are excited to introduce PixelScroll.com as part of the CraveBooks family," said Gargi Agrawal, SEO Manager at CraveBooks. "Our mission has always been to support authors and readers by providing platforms that cater to their specific interests. With PixelScroll.com, we aim to foster a community of non-fiction enthusiasts and help authors reach their target audience."

To celebrate the launch, PixelScroll.com is rolling out a comprehensive promotional campaign with a social reach of 46,700. The promotion will be communicated through various channels, including an email campaign to the Pixel Scroll email list, a homepage announcement on CraveBooks.com, and dedicated social media posts on the Pixel Scroll Facebook page.

PixelScroll.com offers an affordable promotion opportunity for non-fiction authors looking to reach a dedicated and engaged audience. Authors can now leverage the platform to showcase their work, connect with readers, and increase the visibility of their books in a specialized market.

For more information about PixelScroll.com or to explore the non-fiction book collection, visit PixelScroll.com.

About CraveBooks

CraveBooks is a leading online platform dedicated to connecting readers with their next great read and supporting authors in reaching their target audience. With a range of services including book promotion, marketing support, and a thriving community of book lovers, CraveBooks is committed to fostering a love for reading and supporting authors' careers.