Dr. Evette Rose Uncovers Emotional Roots of Pain in New Book Solving Pain Without Pills

In a world where chronic pain is often masked with prescriptions, Dr. Evette Rose presents a bold alternative: heal the root cause. Her new release, Solving Pain Without Pills – When the Answer Is Not in a Bottle, reveals how deeply unresolved emotions can affect the body—and how true healing lies beyond medication.

Drawing on over 7,000 client sessions, Dr. Rose shares compelling case studies and actionable strategies that help readers uncover and resolve the emotional patterns behind persistent pain. This book is ideal for readers searching for long-term relief from issues like back pain, tension, fatigue, fibromyalgia, and more.

“Pain is not always a signal of physical damage—it can be the body’s way of holding onto emotional wounds,” says Dr. Rose.

Solving Pain Without Pills teaches how to:

Identify pain signals related to emotional suppression

Reconnect with and release buried emotions

Understand the body’s trauma response

Develop long-lasting, non-invasive healing strategies

This empowering book is especially valuable for people who feel they've tried everything—and are ready for a different kind of solution.



About the Author

Dr. Evette Rose is an internationally recognized trauma specialist, speaker, and author, known for her groundbreaking work on the link between emotions and physical pain. Through her Metaphysical Anatomy modality, she has helped thousands of people identify and release deep emotional blocks. Her books have transformed the way people approach health and self-healing across the globe.



Book Details

Title: Solving Pain Without Pills – When the Answer Is Not in a Bottle

Author: Dr. Evette Rose

Genre: Non-fiction / Health / Emotional Healing

Formats: Paperback, eBook

Available in: USA & UK · Featured on: CraveBooks.com



Connect with Dr. Evette Rose

Website: www.metaphysicalanatomy.com

Instagram: @dr.evetteroseofficial

Facebook: Evette Rose Author

YouTube: Dr. Evette Rose

Email: info@metaphysicalanatomy.com

