Dr. Evette Rose Uncovers Emotional Roots of Pain in New Book Solving Pain Without Pills
Discover how unresolved emotional trauma can create chronic pain—and how to heal without relying on medication.
LUZERNE, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Book Solving Pain Without Pills by Dr. Evette Rose Offers a Powerful Alternative to Conventional Pain Relief
An Eye-Opening Guide to Understanding the Hidden Emotional Causes of Physical Pain
In a world where chronic pain is often masked with prescriptions, Dr. Evette Rose presents a bold alternative: heal the root cause. Her new release, Solving Pain Without Pills – When the Answer Is Not in a Bottle, reveals how deeply unresolved emotions can affect the body—and how true healing lies beyond medication.
Drawing on over 7,000 client sessions, Dr. Rose shares compelling case studies and actionable strategies that help readers uncover and resolve the emotional patterns behind persistent pain. This book is ideal for readers searching for long-term relief from issues like back pain, tension, fatigue, fibromyalgia, and more.
“Pain is not always a signal of physical damage—it can be the body’s way of holding onto emotional wounds,” says Dr. Rose.
Solving Pain Without Pills teaches how to:
Identify pain signals related to emotional suppression
Reconnect with and release buried emotions
Understand the body’s trauma response
Develop long-lasting, non-invasive healing strategies
This empowering book is especially valuable for people who feel they've tried everything—and are ready for a different kind of solution.
About the Author
Dr. Evette Rose is an internationally recognized trauma specialist, speaker, and author, known for her groundbreaking work on the link between emotions and physical pain. Through her Metaphysical Anatomy modality, she has helped thousands of people identify and release deep emotional blocks. Her books have transformed the way people approach health and self-healing across the globe.
Book Details
Title: Solving Pain Without Pills – When the Answer Is Not in a Bottle
Author: Dr. Evette Rose
Genre: Non-fiction / Health / Emotional Healing
Formats: Paperback, eBook
Available in: USA & UK · Featured on: CraveBooks.com
Connect with Dr. Evette Rose
Website: www.metaphysicalanatomy.com
Instagram: @dr.evetteroseofficial
Facebook: Evette Rose Author
YouTube: Dr. Evette Rose
Email: info@metaphysicalanatomy.com
Dr. Evette Rose
CraveBooks
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.