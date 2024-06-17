Anti-dumping investigation into galvanised steel originating from China and South Korea

VIETNAM, June 17 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has requested an investigation and application of anti-dumping measures against some galvanised steel products originated from China and South Korea.

The decision to conduct an investigation was issued based on the results of the appraisal in accordance with the provisions of the law on trade defence for the dossier requesting investigation to apply anti-dumping measures, which was submitted on May 3 this year by enterprises representing the domestic manufacturing industry, including five companies.

They are Hoa Sen Group, Nam Kim Steel Joint Stock Company, Southern Steel Sheet Co Ltd, Tôn Đông Á Corporation and China Steel and Nippon Steel Vietnam Joint Stock Company.

The domestic manufacturing industry has China and South Korea of dumping galvanised steel products into the Vietnamese market, causing significant damage to the domestic manufacturing industry.

The MoIT (under Decision No 1535/QĐ-BCT) is to send an investigation questionnaire to all relevant parties to collect information to analyse and evaluate the allegations.

Based on those preliminary results, the MoIT can apply temporary anti-dumping measures. It will then conduct an examination and re-verification of information provided by relevant parties before completing the official conclusive investigation.

At the same time, the MoIT will arrange public consultation so that relevant parties can directly exchange, provide information and express their views on the possible anti-dumping case.

The MoIT recommends that all organisations and individuals who import, export, distribute or trade in the goods being investigated, register as related parties and provide necessary information to the ministry to ensure their rights and interests in accordance with the provisions of law.

They can register as related parties in the case on the registration form issued in Appendix 1 attached to Circular No 37/2019/TT-BCT dated November 29, 2019 of the Minister of Industry and Trade detailing a number of contents on trade defence measures and send it to the investigation agency via official dispatches or emails.

The deadline for registering is September 8. — VNS