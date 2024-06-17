PNJ to issue 3.3 million of ESOP shares

VIETNAM, June 17 - HÀ NỘI — Phú Nhuận Jewellery (PNJ) has revealed its plans for an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 2024.

The company aims to issue 3,345,596 ESOP shares at a price of VNĐ20,000 (US$0.79) per share, totaling over VNĐ33.4 billion.

The release is expected to raise PNJ's registered capital from over VNĐ3.3 trillion to VNĐ3.38 trillion. The issuance rate will be one per cent of the total circulating shares.

The recipients include employees of the corporation (members of the Board of Directors, Executive Board, key leaders, middle-level officials and key staff of PNJ and its subsidiaries) who have actively contributed to exceeding the business plan for 2023.

The issuance is anticipated to occur in either the second or third quarter of 2024, following the State Securities Commission (SSC)'s confirmation of receiving the complete issuance report documentation.

In the first four months of 2024, PNJ has achieved a remarkable net revenue increase of over 33 per cent to over VNĐ16 trillion. Its profit after tax reached VNĐ915 billion, a growth of over 6 per cent from the same period in 2023.

This year, PNJ aims to reach a revenue of more than VNĐ37.1 trillion and a profit after tax of nearly VNĐ2.1 trillion, up 12 per cent and 6 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

At the end of the first four months, PNJ has already accomplished over 43 per cent of its annual revenue and profit targets.

On the stock market, PNJ shares were traded at VNĐ96,000 per share, up 0.21 per cent from the previous session. — VNS