Cyntexa Diversifies IT Service Offerings with ServiceNow Consulting Services

Cyntexa's Strategic Expansion into ServiceNow Consulting Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyntexa, a leading IT consulting company worldwide, has expanded its service offerings to include ServiceNow consulting.

The company has gained recognition as a leading CRM consulting firm over the last few years. It holds a record of 900+ successful global projects and has improved customer relationships for more than 675 global businesses with their 400+ tech experts.

Having gained specialization in addressing an organization's customer facing operations, Cyntexa decided to leverage ServiceNow to streamline internal operations for their clients.

ServiceNow's products like IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), HR Service Delivery (HRSD), Customer Service Management (CSM), Field Service Management (FSM), and IT Asset Management (ITAM) will help the company deliver complete solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve service delivery across various departments.

The strategic growth decision not only expands Cyntexa's consulting capabilities but also demonstrates the company's commitment to driving digital transformation for organizations worldwide.

Vishwajeet Srivastava, CTO at Cyntexa, stated upon this expansion that their commitment towards innovation and customer success strengthens their ability to support businesses through their complex digital transformation journey in this dynamic technological world.

ABOUT CYNTEXA

Cyntexa is a leading IT consulting company committed to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions and expert guidance. Their team of ServiceNow consultants help organizations maximize efficiency, boost productivity, and achieve their digital transformation goals.