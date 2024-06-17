Tendonitis Market Size Report 2032 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

Tendonitis Market Size

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Tendonitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Tendonitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Tendonitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Tendonitis Market Size Report

• May 2024:- Guna S.p.a- This is a pilot monocentric Clinical Investigation based on a one sample design. The purpose of this research is to evaluate, through the CMS functional scale, the performance of intra-articular treatment with a collagen-based medical device in recovering joint function and reducing associated pain. The safety of the treatment will also be assessed. Variables will be assessed at 6 different time’s points: at baseline (day0), after weeks 2, weeks 4, months 3, months 6, and after months 12.

• April 2024:- InGeneron Inc.- A Prospective, Double-Blinded, Multi-Center Pivotal Trial of Autologous Adult Adipose-Derived Regenerative Cell Injection Into Chronic Partial-Thickness Rotator Cuff Tears. The purpose of this investigation is to evaluate the safety and superior effectiveness in functional improvement in patients with partial-thickness rotator cuff tears (PTRCTs) after the administration of a single injection of adipose-derived regenerative cells (ADRCs) into the partial-thickness rotator cuff tear compared to the administration of a single corticosteroid injection into the associated subacromial space.

• As per the DelveInsight estimates, the total Tendinopathy Gender-specific cases in the United States was ~8,499,400 and 3,642,600 cases for males and females, respectively in 2022, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

• The leading Tendonitis Companies such as MiMedex Group Inc, MEDRx USA Inc, Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, InGeneron Inc, ZetrOZ Inc, ZARS Pharma Inc, Smith & Nephew Inc., and others.

• Promising Tendonitis Pipeline Therapies such as TENDAXION, TENDOFIT, ZEPTIDE, TENACTIVE/TENDOACTIVE, TENDOMAC, RITISAL, and others.

Tendonitis Epidemiology Insights in the 7MM

• Total Tendonitis Incident Cases

• Tendonitis Type-specific Incident Cases

• Total Tendonitis Treated Cases

• Tendonitis Region-specific Incident Cases

• Tendonitis Gender-specific Incident Cases

Tendinopathy Treatment Market Landscape

The Tendinopathy treatment landscape continues to evolve, and several companies are furiously working toward the development of new treatments. Approximately 40-50% patients undergo physiotherapeutic management. In recent years, nutraceutical products are multiplying that seem to favor the healing processes of tendon injuries and are likely to play a role as prevention tools. The preclinical results seem encouraging even if the same aspect in literature is still too limited. Indeed, the management of Tendinopathy with the aid of oral supplementation is a relatively new approach.

Tendinopathy Market Insights

Tendinopathy describes a complex, multifaceted pathology of the tendon, characterized by pain, a decline in function, and reduced exercise tolerance. The most common overuse tendinopathies involve the rotator cuff tendon, medial and lateral elbow epicondyles, patellar tendon, gluteal tendons, and the Achilles tendon. The prominent histological and molecular features of tendinopathy include disorganization of collagen fibers, increased microvasculature and sensory nerve innervation, dysregulated extracellular matrix homeostasis, increased immune cells and inflammatory mediators, and enhanced cellular apoptosis.

Tendinopathy Therapies and Companies

• NGI226: Novartis

• Emactuzumab: SynOx Therapeutics Limited

• ABSK021: Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd

• AMB-05X: AmMax Bio, Inc.

• DCC-3014: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC

• AIN457: Novartis

Tendinopathy Market Dynamics

The Tendinopathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Preclinical models have given credence to this emerging therapeutic modality, and compared to scaffolds and growth factors, there is a paucity of clinical studies using stem cells for augmentation of tendon repair or for treating Tendinopathy.

Scope of the Tendonitis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Tendonitis Companies- MiMedex Group Inc, MEDRx USA Inc, Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, InGeneron Inc, ZetrOZ Inc, ZARS Pharma Inc, Smith & Nephew Inc., and others.

• Tendonitis Pipeline Therapies- TENDAXION, TENDOFIT, ZEPTIDE, TENACTIVE/TENDOACTIVE, TENDOMAC, RITISAL, and others.

• Tendonitis Market Dynamics: Tendonitis Market drivers and Tendonitis Market Barriers

• Tendonitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Tendonitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Tendonitis Market Access and Reimbursement

