Rexis Biotech Forge Strategic Partnership with Virgin Innovation and Investment Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rexis Biotech Inc. ("REXIS") is delighted to announce its continued growth and expansion into new markets through a strategic partnership with the Virgin Innovation and Investment Group (“VIRGIN”).
Rexis, a pioneering force in beverage technology, announces a further groundbreaking collaboration with Virgin Beverages, while also entering into a financial and strategic alliance with Virgin Innovation and Investment Group, reinforcing Rexis’s commitment to innovation and market disruption.
The collaboration aims to expand Rexis’s successful hemp THC beverage line, Squared, while introducing pioneering RTD cocktails tailored to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic preferences. Virgin brings extensive international networks and industry insights, complementing Rexis’s cutting-edge beverage technology.
With a shared commitment to pioneering innovation and disruptive market entries, Virgin not only brings expertise but also establishes a significant shareholding in Rexis Biotech. This strategic alliance merges Rexis's cutting-edge beverage technology with Virgin's extensive international networks and deep-rooted industry insights, promising groundbreaking advancements.
"We are thrilled with this partnership," expressed Keith Bushfield, CEO of Rexis Biotech. "This collaboration epitomizes a fusion of expertise, innovation, and shared values. Together, we are poised to redefine the RTD cocktail landscape with our industry changing fused alcohol monomer, offering consumers an unparalleled experience; bringing premade cocktails from obscurity to beverages of choice."
Rexis Biotech's proprietary technology, acclaimed for its industry-leading flavor profiles, flavorless nootropic ingredients, superior efficacy, and further bolstered by its newly released fused alcohol monomer and nationwide distribution network; will serve as the cornerstone for these products. Leveraging the synergies between the two entities, Rexis and Virgin aim to expedite the market entry of these distinctive RTD cocktails, penetrating diverse channels such as liquor retailers, hotels, airlines, cruise lines and restaurants, both domestically and internationally.
This strategic collaboration underscores a joint dedication to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. With an unwavering focus on consumer-centricity, the partnership endeavors to set new benchmarks in the RTD cocktail industry, delivering unparalleled experiences to discerning consumers worldwide.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ryan Erving – Chief Operating Officer
Ryan@rexissystems.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
Rexis Biotech Inc.
Keith Bushfield
CEO/President
Rexis Biotech Inc.
Email: keith@rexissystems.com
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.
About Rexis Biotech Inc.
Rexis is the industry leader and pioneer in developing Hydrophobic Molecule Delivery systems. Leading in the innovation, production and formulation of water-based ingredients for use in Pharmaceutical and Consumer Packaged goods industry. Established in 2022, Rexis is building a core mix of proprietary IP used to sustain strong sales models with pharmaceutical licensees, consumer packaged goods manufacturers and clinical research teams.
For more information, please visit: www.rexissystems.com
Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
